Akhil Bharatiya Adhyatmik Samiti (ABAS) Brings Vishwa Shanti Yatra 2026 - Unites Bharat in a Celebration of Peace, Diversity and One Humanity

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 21: From the mountains of the North to the shores of the South, from the vibrant East to the expansive West, Bharat came together in its extraordinary diversity to walk for one universal aspiration - peace.

Across 12 states and over 30 cities, with 7000 + people participating, the Vishwa Shanti Yatra 2026 by ABAS, brought together citizens from every walk of life in a nationwide expression of unity, harmony and collective consciousness

This was not simply a journey across geographical boundaries. It was a journey across India's rich cultural, linguistic, social and spiritual diversity, bringing together different traditions, generations, communities and ways of life under one shared message: I AM PEACE.

The Yatra reflected the timeless spirit of Bharat, a land where diversity has always found space within the larger idea of unity. From one region to another, different languages, customs, attire, music and cultural expressions came together, while the message remained the same: peace begins within the individual and finds its expression in the world.

At the heart of the movement was the powerful thought: "Antarik Shanti Se Vishwa Shanti" - From Inner Peace to World Peace. The Vishwa Shanti Yatra invited every individual to look beyond peace as merely an aspiration for nations or societies. It called upon people to recognise their own role in creating a more peaceful world, the need of the hour - to choose peace, and when they choose peace, they start impacting their families and communities, nation and the world at large.

The message "I Am Peace", inspired by Prem Avaatar Maitreya Dadashreeji, has become a simple yet profound affirmation carried by people across Bharat. Through peace walks, human chains, placards, dialogues and collective expressions, the Yatra transformed this inner message into a visible public movement. The highlight of the event was the launch of the World Peace Prayer with the Grace and blessings of Maitreya Dadashreeji. The objective of the prayer was to unite humanity in a collective expression of peace, compassion and solidarity, affirming the shared responsibility to create a peaceful world.

A Bharat United in Its Diversity

The most powerful expression of the Yatra was perhaps the diversity of those who participated. Children and elders. Students and professionals. Families and young people. Citizens from different communities, professions, cultures and backgrounds. Social organisations, educational institutions, wellness communities and people from diverse walks of life stepped forward together. Each city brought its own character, culture and expression-together creating a powerful tapestry of peace. The Yatra became a celebration of what Bharat represents: unity without uniformity, diversity without division, and a shared human aspiration that transcends every boundary.

While Bharat stood at the heart of the movement, the message of "I Am Peace" resonated internationally, with participation extending across over 23 countries and 100 cities worldwide. The movement connected people beyond geography, reminding the world that peace is a universal language.

Speaking on the occasion, Mitra Prawesh - General Secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Adhyatmik Samiti, said, "Bharat has always celebrated the many as one. The Vishwa Shanti Yatra is an expression of that timeless spirit. From one corner of the nation to another, people have come together and walked together with one intention peace. When inner peace becomes the foundation of our thoughts, words and actions, it naturally begins to touch our families, our communities and the world. This is the spirit of 'Antarik Shanti Se Vishwa Shanti'."

A prominent personality associated with the Yatra said, "What makes this movement meaningful is its simplicity. There is no complexity in the message - I Am Peace. Yet, when people from different regions, generations and backgrounds come together and carry the same intention, that simple message acquires a collective power. Bharat has shown that its extraordinary diversity can become a beautiful expression of unity when we come together for humanity."

The Yatra was non-political and faith neutral, welcoming every individual irrespective of background, belief, profession, age or community.

The Vishwa Shanti Yatra 2026 stands as a collective reminder that the journey towards world peace can begin with something profoundly simple: I CHOOSE PEACE. I AM PEACE.

EK BHARAT HUM BHARAT. ONE WORLD ONE FAMILY.

For more information, please visit www.abastrust.org.

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