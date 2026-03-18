Alakh Pandey visits Slum Soccer in Nagpur, donates ₹33 lakh and sports kits to support underserved youth

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18: In keeping with his commitment to donate the prize money received for his recent UP Gaurav Samman 2025, Teacher and Founder of PhysicsWallah, Alakh Pandey visited NGO Slum Soccer in Nagpur and donated Rs 33 lakh towards the cause of promoting sports for slum kids across India.

Founded by social worker and retired teacher Vijay Barse (81), Slum Soccer uses sport as a pathway to education, rehabilitation, and social mobility for youth from vulnerable backgrounds. Barse, whose life inspired the film Jhund, started Slum Soccer by organising football tournaments for slum kids at district, state and national levels. Over the years, several players from the programme have gone on to represent India in the Homeless World Cup over the years, playing in Seoul, Mexico, and Poland among others.

Alakh Sir visited Slum Soccer in Nagpur where he met young footballers from underserved communities and learnt about their challenges. Several students also requested the teacher for educational support. A group of deaf and mute players who explained about their aspirations to prepare for competitive examinations but cited the lack of sign language translators as a major barrier. Responding to their concerns, Alakh Sir said he would explore ways to support access to sign language assistance beginning with school board examinations.

He also met many current and former players, who shared personal stories of how sport had reshaped their lives. A young player spoke about growing up in a difficult environment where he was exposed to alcohol from a young age, and how Slum Soccer helped him move away from addiction and find direction.

Another player, a 23-year-old woman currently pursuing an MSc in Statistics, shared how football had helped her continue her education despite social pressures for early marriage in her community. The daughter of a daily wage labourer, she told Pandey that she had also been studying through PW's online platform, citing the "quality teaching at an affordable price" as the reason she chose it.

Addressing the players, Alakh Pandey said, "There are many youngsters who feel they don't have enough - not enough clothes, the latest phone, a laptop, or a television. But standing here today, I want to tell them to follow your example. You were given very little, yet you have made the best of your circumstances. I salute your spirit. You are an inspiration to every young person in the country."

Vijay Barse, Founder of Slum Soccer, felicitated Alakh Sir with a Slum Soccer jersey, a football, and a traditional pagdi as a gesture of appreciation for his support to the organisation and its players. He said, "Only a teacher can have a vision like this. It is encouraging to see him work on this mission that extends beyond the classroom toward broader nation-building."

This visit is part of Alakh Sir's broader initiative to give back to society after recently receiving the UP Gaurav Samman along with a cash reward of ₹11 lakh, an honour conferred by the Government of Uttar Pradesh recognising his entrepreneurial journey and service to the state. Since then, Alakh sir has made contributions to support the elderly, pediatric cancer patients, and farmers in need of urgent support.

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