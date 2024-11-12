ALBAN by Pyramid Infratech Emerges as a Preferred Choice of Discerning Homebuyers

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 12: ALBAN, by Pyramid Infratech, is a marquee project located in sector-71, Gurugram. Spanning 4.525 acres, the project boasts a unique double-height expansive clubhouse, curated explicitly for recreation and indulgences, offering a comfortable leisure blend in regalities. As a luxury housing project, it is designed to cater to the evolving lifestyle of today's new-age homebuyers.

With Gurugram emerging as the top performer in terms of luxury residential sales and growth, 88% of all launches are concentrated on the Southern Peripheral Road. Standing tall as an epitome of grandeur living in SPR, ALBAN by Pyramid Infratech is located in one of the fastest developing sectors of the SPR corridor. The project boasts seamless connectivity to Golf Course Extension Road, IGI Airport, NH 48, Dwarka Expressway, and other key areas of NCR.

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, says, "Pyramid is known for its quality, timely delivery, and excellence, and we keep striving to excel in our benchmarks and offer nothing but the best to buyers and investors. ALBAN is a high-end luxury abode designed for today's ultra-modern world. We aim to redefine living by creating spaces that blend elegance, comfort, and luxury. The project is not just home but a perfect example of living majestically in an environment where every detail reflects quality and sophistication."

The project has exquisite offerings, including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts, badminton courts, cricket net, basketball court, etc., making it an ideal choice for quality living. As one of the premium projects in the region, it offers an array of high-end amenities coupled with technological advancements, offering ways to stay active, unwind, and socialize. Further, it is positioned near all social and physical infrastructure like hospitals, schools, and hotels, making it one of the most desirable living addresses.

ALBAN is one of the best luxury projects located in the thriving market of Gurugram. It is likely to emerge as a preferred luxury living destination.

For more information, visit pyramidalban.com.

