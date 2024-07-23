ALFA Hockey Launches #BankeDikhaAlpha Campaign: India's Only Hockey Campaign Ahead of Paris Olympics

PNN New Delhi [India], July 23: ALFA Hockey, Asia's no 1 manufacturer of field hockey sticks and accessories, is proud to announce the launch of its #BankeDikhaAlpha campaign. The groundbreaking campaign is designed to generate nationwide support and enthusiasm for the national hockey team as they prepare for the Paris Olympics. ALFA Hockey stands out as the only brand in India to have launched a dedicated hockey campaign. The #BankeDikhaAlpha campaign has made remarkable progress in uniting hockey enthusiasts and reigniting passion for the sport through various events, digital engagements, and grassroots programs. The campaign kicked off with an inspiring video featuring prominent players such as Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Pr Sreejesh, Abhishek Nain, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh and Sukjit SinghThe video captures the weight of expectations, courage, and the unwavering belief in winning gold at the Paris Olympics. Following this, a series of smaller videos highlighted players showcasing their attacking and defensive skills. The campaign's highlight featured the celebrated PR Sreejesh, the backbone of Indian hockey, who has been long associated with ALFA Hockey. Apart from sponsoring Indian players, Alfa also sponsors international players from France, Poland and Argentina.

The campaign has garnered considerable attention from fans, celebrating hockey and fostering a sense of unity and excitement. Fans have had the unique opportunity to interact directly with their hockey idols, creating memorable experiences.

"Our goal with the #BankeDikhaAlpha campaign goes beyond backing our national team--it's about catalyzing enduring change in India's hockey scene," said Jitin Mahajan, Managing Partner and CEO of ALFA Hockey. "The response for the campaign has been overwhelming and I am sure this will motivate the players to achieve the best possible result for the nation. Additionally, we've introduced limited edition sticks of exceptional quality, specially designed to enhance balance for players at Paris."

"The #BankeDikhaAlpha campaign has brought that pride to the forefront. Seeing the support and enthusiasm from fans across the country has been incredibly motivating for us," said Mandeep Singh, Indian hockey forward.

India's ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said, "This campaign is a testament to the love and support we have from our fans. It pushes us to give our best and strive for greatness at the Olympics."

