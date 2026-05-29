PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Liases Foras, an independent real estate research firm, has released its latest report titled 'Alibaug: The Rise of Mumbai's Premium Coastal Market', positioning Alibaug as Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) most promising coastal investment and lifestyle corridor.

- Alibaug Land Values Projected to Appreciate Up to 3.5x Over the Next Five Years Amid Major Infrastructure Push: Liases Foras Report

The report highlights how large-scale infrastructure upgrades, rising tourism demand, increasing second-home ownership and severe land scarcity are collectively transforming Alibaug into a high-growth premium real estate market.

According to the report, land values in Alibaug are projected to appreciate by 3x to 3.5x over the next five to six years, while premium villa prices are expected to rise by 2x to 2.5x during the same period.

Key findings from the report:

- Land values have grown from approximately ₹2,884 per sq ft in 2018 to ₹7,210 per sq ft in 2025 and are projected to reach ₹21,250 per sq ft by 2031.

- Over ₹66,600 crore of planned and ongoing infrastructure investments are reshaping regional accessibility and strengthening long-term growth potential.

- The operational Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) has reduced road travel time between Mumbai and Alibaug to approximately 1 to 1.5 hours.

- The proposed Revas-Karanja Bridge is expected to cut travel time from Navi Mumbai to Alibaug from around 2 hours to 30 minutes upon completion.

- Tourist footfall in Alibaug has nearly doubled from 2.2 million visitors in 2020 to 4.5 million visitors in 2025, strengthening the hospitality and rental ecosystem.

- This limited supply of land is the primary driver of high land prices and sustained appreciation across approved micro-markets.

- The local hospitality ecosystem is growing rapidly, supported by a weekend floating population of around 50,000 visitors in areas like Nagaon, against a local population of under 10,000.

- Premium villas with modern amenities are witnessing occupancy levels of 60%-80%, while managed 4 BHK and 5 BHK villas are generating rental yields of nearly 12%.

- Premium villas with modern amenities are achieving occupancy levels between 60% and 80%.

The report also outlines a clear pricing gradient across Alibaug's four micro-markets. North Alibaug commands the highest property values due to its proximity to the Mandwa Jetty and superior road infrastructure, making it the preferred choice for luxury villa buyers. Prices moderate progressively toward Central, South, and East Alibaug as connectivity weakens, with East Alibaug positioned as an early-stage segment suited for long-term land banking.

"Alibaug's infrastructure growth is not creating new land supply. It is simply making an already scarce coastal market significantly more accessible. With developable land severely restricted and buyer demand continuing to rise, this imbalance is expected to drive stronger long-term price appreciation compared to markets where supply can expand more freely," as per Liases Foras.

The report further notes that changing buyer preferences toward gated plotted communities, clear-title land parcels, managed villas and low-density lifestyle developments are expected to sustain long-term demand across the Alibaug belt.

Backed by infrastructure expansion, rising tourism, growing hospitality participation and limited premium land availability, Alibaug is increasingly evolving from a weekend getaway destination into one of India's most attractive coastal real estate investment corridors.

About Liases Foras

Liases Foras is India's premier independent, non-broking real estate research company. With no brokerage or development interests, the firm has provided impartial, data-driven market intelligence to investors, financial institutions, and policymakers since 1998. The full white paper "Alibaug: The Rise of Mumbai's Premium Coastal Market" is available upon request.

Download the complete report: https://bit.ly/4uC1cMh

Media Contact

Liases Foras Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt. Ltd.

S-6, Pinnacle Business Park, Mahakali Caves Road, MIDC Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093

M: +91 9833344500 | E: contact@liasesforas.com | W: www.liasesforas.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989815/LIASES_FORAS_Report_Alibaug.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810965/Liases_Foras_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)