Alphaedge Unveils Bold 2027 Vision to Connect Landowners with Leading Hospitality Brands

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Alphaedge Asset Management LLP is rapidly emerging as the strategic partner of choice for landowners, investors, and developers seeking to unlock the full potential of their assets through partnerships with India's most respected hospitality, hotel, retail, co-living, and co-working brands. Under the leadership of CEO & MD Rounak Motilal Jain, the firm has set an ambitious target of signing certain major brand partnerships by 2027 while expanding its presence across key markets nationwide.

Established in 2025, Alphaedge was created to fill a critical void in India's fast-evolving real estate and hospitality landscape. The company specialises in forging seamless, high-value alignments that enable asset owners to partner with strong, reputable brands while helping established operators scale efficiently and sustainably. Active discussions are already underway, with several prominent hospitality brands in advanced negotiations with clients. These strategic partnerships are expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

In 2026 alone, Alphaedge has already executed certain successful transactions in Mumbai, establishing early proof of its ability to deliver results and build trust with both asset owners and operators. Looking ahead, the firm plans to launch a fractional investment model in 2027 across select properties, creating new avenues for investors to participate in premium, branded real estate opportunities.

"Our mission is clear: to deliver the right brands and superior outcomes that create lasting value for landowners and investors alike," said Rounak Motilal Jain, CEO & MD of Alphaedge and CEO & Founder of Spacenest who brings nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across mandate sales,hotels & hospitality, co-living, and co-working and retail leasing. "By 2027, we aim to close multiple landmark brand deals, expand our footprint across India, and introduce innovative investment structures that give owners and investors access to trusted partners and scalable growth."

By combining deep operational insight with strong brand equity, Alphaedge is positioning itself as a pivotal facilitator in India's branded real estate ecosystem; helping assets achieve stronger positioning, higher occupancy, and enduring value.

Alphaedge Asset Management LLP (LLPIN: ACO-9398), incorporated in 2025 and headquartered in Mumbai, specialises in connecting landowners, investors, and developers with leading hospitality, retail, co-living, and co-working brands. The firm is actively pursuing brand partnerships and high-potential property opportunities to support its expansion across India.

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