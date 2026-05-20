Altudo Recognized as the Asana Partner of the Year for Driving Enterprise Transformation and Operational Excellence

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 20: Altudo, a leading customer experience and digital transformation company, has been recognized as the Asana Partner of the Year award recently. This award honors partners who deliver exceptional solutions and drive the highest value for Asana customers.

This prestigious distinction is a testament of the strong collaboration between Altudo and Asana. It acknowledges Altudo's role in helping enterprises modernize operations, improve execution, and create connected ways of working across teams.

Over the years, Altudo and Asana have partnered closely to help organizations improve operational visibility, streamline workflows, and accelerate transformation initiatives. Together, the two organizations have enabled enterprises to bridge the gap between strategy and execution while preparing for the next wave of AI-driven transformation.

"This recognition reflects the trust, collaboration, and shared ambition that Altudo and Asana have built together over the years," said Rahul Khosla, CEO of Altudo.

"We're proud to help organizations transform how work gets executed through connected workflows, operational clarity, and AI-driven innovation. More than an award, this is a milestone in a partnership focused on creating meaningful business impact for our customers."

The award affirms the growing importance of connected work management and AI-enabled operations as enterprises look for smarter ways to execute at scale.

"Altudo has consistently demonstrated what great partnership looks like through strong collaboration, customer focus, and a commitment to delivering measurable outcomes," said Vishnu Prasad, Head of South Asia, Asana.

"We're excited to recognize them as Asana Partner of the Year and look forward to continuing this journey together as we help organizations work smarter and scale faster with AI."

As organizations continue to evolve in their operating models, Altudo remains focused on helping enterprises create connected ecosystems powered by AI, data, workflow orchestration, and customer-centric execution.

This milestone will further strengthen Altudo's position as a strategic transformation partner helping enterprises drive agility, collaboration, and measurable business outcomes.

About Altudo

Altudo is a digital and customer experience consulting company that helps enterprises deliver personalized customer experiences through AI, data, cloud, and composable technologies. Altudo partners with global enterprises to drive digital transformation, operational excellence, and business growth.

Media Contact

Yash Kumar

Vice President, Growth, Altudo

yash.kumar@altudo.co

https://www.altudo.co/contact

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