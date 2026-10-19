Amardeep Sharma Honoured for Banking Excellence at London's House of Lords

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ London [UK], October 19: From beginning his career at ICICI Bank in 2001 to establishing a regulated investment firm in Dubai, Indian finance executive Amardeep Sharma has built a professional journey across continents. That journey received international recognition this week when he was honoured with the Excellence in Banking & Finance award at the Indo-European Business Forum (IEBF) Awards 2026, held at the House of Lords in London on 14 October.

Sharma, Founder and Chairman of Greenback Capital Limited, was recognised during a gathering of British parliamentarians, policymakers, diplomats, investors and international business leaders.

The award was announced by The Rt. Hon. Baroness Verma and presented alongside Kanishka Narayan MP, Britain's Minister for Artificial Intelligence, and other distinguished parliamentary representatives, including Seema Malhotra MP, Dan Carden MP, Lord Uday Nagaraju and Lord German, as listed in the official programme.

For Sharma, the recognition marks a significant milestone in a career that began in India's banking sector before expanding into international investment and financial services.

Starting at ICICI Bank in 2001, he developed experience across retail banking, corporate finance and investment banking. His professional assignments subsequently took him across India, Oman, Indonesia, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates. Among his senior responsibilities was serving as Country Head for Indonesia during his banking career.

The transition from banking executive to investment entrepreneur led Sharma to establish Greenback Capital, a financial services firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Greenback operates across investment advisory, asset management, collective investment fund management and related financial services. The official IEBF award programme describes the firm as having more than US$6 billion in combined assets under management and advisory, reflecting the scale cited by the organisers in recognising Sharma's work.

Beyond his investment-management activities, Sharma has also been involved with Credibila, a separately operated private-market investment platform focused on broadening access to investment opportunities through structured processes and oversight.

His professional journey reflects the increasingly international nature of Indian financial expertise, with experienced banking professionals moving into investment management, capital advisory and entrepreneurship across global financial centres.

The recognition came as India and the United Kingdom continue to deepen their economic relationship. The 2026 IEBF gathering also marked three months since the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, with discussions highlighting the importance of technology, investment and commercial cooperation.

Kanishka Narayan MP addressed the gathering on the relationship between trust, technological progress and the future of India-UK cooperation.

Founded by Vijay Goel, the Indo-European Business Forum brings together business and political leaders to encourage investment, commercial partnerships and economic engagement between India, the United Kingdom and Europe.

The awards ceremony also recognised Indian singer Kanika Kapoor with the India-UK Cultural Ambassador Award, alongside leaders in business, renewable energy, healthcare and community service.

For Sharma, the London honour represents recognition of a career built across the Indian banking system and international financial markets, with Dubai now serving as the base for his investment business.

Greenback Capital Limited provides high-quality advice through an unbiased, transparent, and client-centric approach. Regulated by Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA"), it partners with top tier international and regulated financial institutions globally, including Europe and Singapore, to meet the Investment requirements of its diverse Professional Clients.

https://amardeepsharma.com

For queries, please contact : info@greenbackcaps.com

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