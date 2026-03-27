Ambit Semiconductors Expands Operations into the United States, Marking a Major Milestone in Global Growth

PRNewswire

Austin (Texas) [US]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 26: Ambit Semiconductors, a leading VLSI design services firm, announced its official expansion into the United States market, marking a significant milestone in the company's global growth strategy. This move reinforces Ambit's commitment to delivering high-quality semiconductor design services to a broader international client base.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Ambit has established a strong reputation for execution excellence across complex VLSI programs. As part of its U.S. expansion, the company opened Ambit Semiconductors Inc. in Austin, Texas, in November 2023 and operations started from January 2025. The Austin office serves as the North American headquarters, enabling closer engagement with customers, ecosystem partners, and semiconductor innovators across the region.

"Expanding into the U.S. represents an exciting new chapter for Ambit," said Saseendra J, CEO of Ambit. "The American market is a global centre for semiconductor innovation and opportunity. Our presence in Austin strengthens our ability to collaborate directly with clients and deliver the high-quality solutions Ambit is known for."

Ambit plans to scale its U.S. operations with strategic hiring across key VLSI domains in the coming months, supporting increasing demand in advanced semiconductor design.

Corporate Structure

Ambit Semiconductors Inc. (USA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ambit Semiconductors Private Limited (India).

Ambit Group consists of:

* Ambit Semiconductors Private Limited (India)

* Ambit Semiconductors Inc. (USA)

* Ambit Innovations Private Limited (India)

Ambit Semiconductors Inc. is the only U.S. subsidiary of the Ambit Group. No other entity with a similar name is affiliated with the group.

Company Background

Founded in 2017, Ambit specializes in VLSI design services, including:

* RTL and Design Verification

* Analog Design and Layout

* Physical Design and Signoff

* Embedded Systems

Ambit supports global semiconductor companies in achieving design closure and silicon success with high reliability and schedule predictability.

From April 2020 to March 2022, Ambit operated under an acquihire agreement with Insemi Technology Services Pvt. Ltd. Since April 2022, Ambit is operating as a fully independent entity with no ongoing affiliation.

In 2024, Ambit launched its product and development division, Ambit Innovations, focused on hardware and software solutions for the medical and education sectors.

Beginning Q4 2026, Ambit plans to expand into AI accelerator architectures and automotive chiplet design, aligning with emerging semiconductor market opportunities.

Ambit Semiconductors is ISO certified and was honoured with the Indian Economic Development Award (IEDRA) in 2022.

Contact

Email ID: sriharsha.m@ambitsemi.com

Number: 91-8792998635

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