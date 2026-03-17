'Ameena' Celebrates Historic 100 Weeks in Cinemas; Kumar Raj Productions Hosts Grand Celebration in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Celebrating a rare milestone in contemporary cinema, Kumar Raj Productions hosted a special celebration on the evening of 14th March at a posh venue in Bandra, Mumbai, as the film Ameena, starring Rekha Rana, completed a remarkable 100-week run in theatres.

In an era when most films have increasingly shorter theatrical runs due to the dominance of digital platforms, Ameena's uninterrupted 100-week presence in cinemas stands out as an extraordinary achievement. The historic success of the film has also gained international recognition and was featured in the March issue of Time Magazine.

Produced and directed by Kumar Raj, the film is inspired by the acclaimed stage play Yahaan Ameena Bikti Hai by award-winning playwright Aftab Hasnain. The story, screenplay and dialogues were developed by Dr. Prof. Kishan Pawar in collaboration with Hasnain, successfully translating the intensity of theatre into a compelling cinematic narrative.

The film is anchored by a powerful and nuanced performance from lead actress Rekha Rana, whose portrayal balances vulnerability with strength. Rekha Rana gained international recognition for her role in Tara - The Journey of Love and Passion, also produced and directed by Kumar Raj. At the height of her acting career, she chose a deeply spiritual path and stepped away from mainstream cinema to dedicate her life to faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She now focuses on Bible-based ministry and teachings at their international headquarters in New York City, adding a distinctive dimension to her artistic journey.

The film is further enhanced by advanced 7.1 Dolby Atmos sound, creating an immersive cinematic experience. The ensemble cast includes Utkarsh Kohli, Lata Haya, Kamal Adib, Sharad Sharma, Shankar Iyer, Samidha Kiran, Manu Malkani, Shreechand Makhija, Shivraj Vora, Kishan Kumar Pawar, Jack James, Chandrashekhar Kurane, Prashant Jaiswal, Kadir Hussain, Kaushal Meshram, Sushil Raman, Aarti Vazirani, Meena Valeja, Deepali, Deepali Mishra, Diya Chawla, Vinod Yadav, Ranjeet Jaiswal, Pitu Narang and Harish Chandiramani.

A visually engaging dance sequence choreographed and performed by Gaysil Naubert adds an artistic highlight to the film.

The project reflects the collaborative effort of a dedicated creative team including Co-Producer Dhram Jaiswal, Line Producer Vinod Yadav, Associate Directors Ajay Mishra and Ranjeet Jaiswal, Creative Directors Rohit and Harsha, Fashion Designers Rahul and Anushka, and editors Chandrashekhar Prajapati, Ajay Verma, Himadri Sekhar Bhattacharya and Bhupendra Singh.

Before Ameena, Kumar Raj's feature film Tara - The Journey of Love & Passion achieved remarkable international recognition, receiving 590 international awards and being featured in 35 World Book of Records worldwide. The film was also selected from West Africa for consideration in the Academy Awards category for Best Foreign Language Film.

Kumar Raj, known internationally in maritime circles as Capt. Raj, spent many years navigating the world's oceans as a Captain in the Merchant Navy before transitioning into filmmaking. He has also pursued advanced management education at Harvard University, the University of Cambridge and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, and further studied filmmaking and direction at Digital Academy - The Film School and film production at ZIMA.

On the occasion of this milestone, Kumar Raj Productions also announced its upcoming feature film "Jeevan Ka Kuan - The Well of Life." The film will feature Gaurav in the lead alongside Samidha Kiran, with production set to begin soon.

Kumar Raj also expressed sincere gratitude for the constant encouragement and support of his wife Sonam, along with Rohit, Harsha, Meena Valeja, Aarti Vazirani, Sunil Vazirani, Mahesh Valeja and Mala Vazirani, whose support has been invaluable throughout this journey.

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