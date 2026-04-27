Amethyst Landbase Appoints ex-BlackRock VP Gunjan Jain as CEO, Signalling a Shift in Gurgaon Real Estate

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 27: Gurgaon's real estate market is evolving beyond traditional buying and selling into a more structured, strategy-led ecosystem. As buyers become more informed and investor participation grows, the focus is shifting toward transparency, process-driven execution, and long-term value creation.

In line with this transition, Amethyst Landbase has appointed Gunjan Jain, former Vice President at BlackRock, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This move reflects the company's vision to build a more organized, advisory-led real estate platform that goes beyond transactions.

Over the past few years, Gurgaon particularly emerging corridors like South Gurgaon and Sohna has witnessed strong growth in both end-user demand and investor interest. However, the nature of decision-making is changing. Today's buyers are evaluating properties through a more strategic lens, considering long-term appreciation, rental potential, and how each investment fits into their overall portfolio. This shift is driving the need for more structured and transparent real estate solutions.

Amethyst Landbase has aligned itself with this evolving demand by focusing on end-to-end services, including investment advisory, portfolio planning, asset management, and exit strategy. This approach enables clients to treat real estate not as a one-time purchase, but as a long-term financial asset.

The appointment of Gunjan Jain brings institutional expertise into the company's leadership. During her tenure at BlackRock, she worked in a data-driven environment focused on efficiency, risk management, and operational discipline. As CEO, she will focus on strengthening processes, improving execution, and building scalable systems.

Rahul Bohra, Founder of Amethyst Landbase, said, "The market today demands more than transactions. Buyers are looking for structure, clarity, and long-term value. With Gunjan joining as CEO, we are strengthening our ability to deliver a more system-driven and transparent real estate experience."

Commenting on her appointment, Gunjan Jain said, "There is a clear shift toward a more organized and transparent real estate ecosystem. The opportunity lies in building systems that improve efficiency and create long-term value for customers and investors."

As Gurgaon's real estate sector continues to mature, the emphasis is moving toward structured, long-term value creation. With a focus on advisory-led services and institutional leadership, Amethyst Landbase is aligning itself with this shift--where real estate is no longer just about buying and selling, but about building and managing wealth strategically.

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