Amity University Mumbai, Amity School of Fashion Technology (ASFT), Showcases 'SWARA - The Melody of Threads' at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Amity University Mumbai's School of Fashion Technology (ASFT) showcased its collection, 'SWARA - The Melody of Threads', at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025. Student designers worked on 38 garments inspired by the harmony of the seven musical notes. This artistic orchestration featured seven themes that fused sculpted silhouettes with fluid drapes, intricate embroidery with futuristic cuts, where tradition meets innovation. Amity School of Fashion Technology students presented a collection of 38 garments, opened by TV personality Akriti Negi and featuring actors Parinitaa Seth, Neel Samarth Motwani as showstoppers.

The runway was opened by popular TV personality Akriti Negi, while Neel Samarth Motwani and Parinitaa Seth dazzled as showstoppers. University models Esha Velankar and Nakul Mukhi also captivated the audience with confidence and charm.

SWARA was more than a collection; it was a cultural crescendo, echoing the institute's mission to honour India's artisanal legacy while embracing modernity. With this showcase, the institute reaffirms its commitment to nurturing creative excellence and empowering young designers to make bold, global statements. SWARA is a testament to the institute's vision of shaping the future of Indian fashion.

On the occasion, Mrs. Divya Chauhan, Chairperson, Amity Arts Foundation, said, "At Amity University Mumbai, we believe in turning passion into purpose--enabling students to learn beyond the classroom, rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry. This kind of real-world, hands-on experience is at the heart of our curriculum. It gives me immense pleasure to witness the skill and talents of our budding designers come alive on the ramp."

The event was attended by leading designers and stylists, heads of notable fashion brands, eminent academicians, visionary entrepreneurs, and illustrious personalities from the world of fashion, film, and media.

The students were mentored by the elite faculty of Amity School of Fashion Technology, headed by Dr. Bhawana Chanana, Director; the core faculty team including Ms. Nutan Kajbaje (Design), Ms. Rashmi Thakur (AV), Ms. Vandana Deshmukh (Accessories), and Ms. Neha Suradkar (Styling & Backstage).

Amity School of Fashion Technology (ASFT), Amity University Mumbai, one of India's premier fashion institutes, nurtures professionals across Fashion, Design, Retail, Styling, Communication Design, and Textiles. ASFT's teaching-learning pedagogy emphasises experiential learning and a Digital-First approach seamlessly integrating CAD, CAM, UX-UI, and AI. With a strong thrust on hands-on industry exposure, students engage in live projects, workshops, field visits, guest talks, and internships, along with real-time exhibitions, VM windows, design galleries, community initiatives and ramp shows. The institute's trans-disciplinary, competency-based approach fosters creative excellence and champions sustainable innovation while embedding emotional intelligence, human values, and entrepreneurship. With a robust foundation in knowledge, technical expertise, and industry integration, ASFT empowers students to make meaningful contributions to the global fashion industry.

ASFT graduates are placed in top fashion brands like Shantnu and Nikhil, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Ritu Kumar, Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, as well as media houses such as Thinking Folks, Magnanimous, and Goodword Media Services. Many also work alongside renowned celebrity stylists like Niriksha Poojari, Meera Godbole, and Komal Shahani, exemplifying the institute's commitment to holistic development and industry readiness.

About Amity University Mumbai

Amity University Mumbai is a premier educational institution that strives to provide high-quality education, foster innovation, and shape the leaders of tomorrow. With a strong focus on academic excellence, the university empowers students to become global citizens capable of making meaningful contributions to society.

Amity University Mumbai continues to build on its reputation as a leader in education, ranking #263 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025 for Southern Asia and placing in the 801-850 band across all Asian universities. The university's Center for Excellence in Astrobiology made history in December 2024 by launching India's first biological payload into space aboard ISRO's PSLV-C60.

