Amity University Rajasthan ranked #278 in QS Asian University Rankings - Southern Asia 2025

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 21: Amity University Rajasthan celebrates its accomplishment of being ranked #278 in the prestigious QS Asian University Rankings - Southern Asia 2025 and being featured in the band of 851-900 in the Asian University Rankings. This outstanding achievement demonstrates Amity University Rajasthan's ongoing dedication to providing exceptional academics and fostering important research collaborations.

The QS Asia University Rankings, a worldwide recognized benchmark for evaluating higher education institutions, assesses universities across several criteria. Established in 2004, the QS World University Rankings portfolio has become the leading source of comparative data on university excellence and performance.

Speaking about the recognition, Prof. (Dr.) Amit Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Amity University Rajasthan, said, "We are pleased to have been recognized in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025: Southern Asia. This success illustrates our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality education and facilitating significant research collaborations. Amity University Rajasthan stays devoted to academic excellence and making significant contributions in the space of research, education and innovation."

The university recently secured a spot in the 1001-1200 rank band Overall (World) in the Times Higher Education World Universities Rankings 2025. Despite stiff competition, the university attained the 46th rank Overall (India) and the 287th rank in the Quality Research (World) categories, demonstrating its commitment to providing top-notch education.

Amity University Rajasthan provides students with a plethora of opportunities, enabling them to learn from industry experts and combine theoretical knowledge with real-world applications. With its numerous foreign partners and research collaborations, the university steams ahead, making waves in national and international domains.

About QS World University Rankings

The QS World University Rankings portfolio, established in 2004, stands as the world's foremost source of comparative data on university performance. Widely trusted in the educational landscape, it evaluates institutions across a multitude of parameters including Research & Discovery, Learning Experience, Global Engagement and Employability.

About Amity University Rajasthan

Amity University Rajasthan is a NAAC A+ accredited clean green 150-acre picturesque campus, situated amidst the oldest mountain ranges of the Aravali, offering undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. courses across various disciplines. The university is a hi-tech institution with air-conditioned amphitheatre-style classrooms. The University offers students hi-tech labs for languages, media studies, education, pharmacy, biotechnology, engineering, hotel management, business management, and scientific research with modern facilities for various research ventures.

The university nurtures student talent in a way that complements their academic pursuits.

The university has a well-connected and established alumni network, with Amitians being placed in premier national and international companies such as Thomson Reuters, Wipro technologies and the Trident Group.

The university has been awarded by ASSOCHAM for 'Best University Campus' and has been featured among the top universities in the world in THE IMPACT Rankings 2023 under sustainable development goals (clean water and sanitation (201-300), affordable and clean energy (401-600) and climate action (401-600)).

