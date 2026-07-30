Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation's 'Maidaan Saaf' Initiative Strengthens Responsible PET Bottle Collection During Puri Rath Yatra 2026

BusinessWire India

Puri (Odisha) [India], July 30: Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in partnership with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), Puri Municipal Corporation, Puri District Administration, the Housing & Urban Development Department, Government of Odisha, the State Pollution Control Board, Odisha, and Odisha Development Management Programme (ODMP), implemented the 'Used PET Bottle-Free Puri Rath Yatra 2026' drive under its 'Maidaan Saaf' initiative. The initiative aims to drive long-term behaviour change by promoting the responsible collection and recycling of used PET bottles at high-footfall public gatherings across India.

Conducted throughout 10 days of the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, the drive included community participation, folk art and volunteer outreach to generate awareness and enable on-ground waste management. More than 200 volunteers and Safai Sathis were deployed across key locations in Puri, including Pallishree Mela Ground, Bholanath Vidya Pith, Puri Main Bus Stand, Talabania Temporary Bus Stand, Puri Railway Station, Badasankha, Digabareni Square, Swargadwar and Hotel Shreehari.

Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs, and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of Odisha, said, "The Rath Yatra is one of Odisha's most cherished traditions, and keeping Puri clean during this sacred occasion is a responsibility we all share. I am glad to see HCCB and Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation coming forward for the third consecutive year and working closely with volunteers and local communities to ensure that used PET bottles are responsibly collected and recycled during the Yatra. Efforts rooted in local participation and cultural outreach demonstrate that civic responsibility and tradition can go hand in hand."

Devyani R L Rana, Vice President - Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, "At Coca-Cola India, we believe that meaningful progress is driven through collaboration with communities and local stakeholders. Through Anandana - The Coca-Cola India Foundation and our Maidaan Saaf campaign, we are pleased to continue supporting the Used PET Bottle-Free Puri Rath Yatra initiative. By strengthening used PET bottle collection infrastructure and encouraging responsible disposal practices, we hope to contribute towards a cleaner festival experience while supporting Puri's vision for responsible waste management during one of India's largest public gatherings."

To support the drive, 10 Used PET Bottle Collection Centres and help desks were set up across key temple and beach locations to encourage responsible collection and recycling of used PET bottles. The campaign also included Odia-language folk performances, nukkad naataks and on-ground awareness activities to engage pilgrims and local communities.

Ahead of the Rath Yatra, PET bottle collection drives, plogging sessions and community outreach activities were conducted to promote responsible waste management and encourage public participation.

The initiative builds on the impact of the previous editions, during which 17 metric tonnes of used PET bottles were collected in 2024 and 26.32 metric tonnes in 2025. Through continued collaboration with government authorities and implementation partners, this year's edition further strengthened responsible waste management practices while contributing to a cleaner festival experience for devotees.

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