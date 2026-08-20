Anarock Launches ARC: An Integrated Marketing Agency Built to Drive Measurable Business Outcomes Across Categories

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Anarock today announced the launch of ARC, an integrated marketing agency with an objective to reimagine the marketing stack and focus on Outcomes over Output. ARC leverages cutting edge AI technology to score, prioritise, nurture, and reactivate business leads so that every interaction converts into tangible business outcomes.

With ARC, Anarock extends its integrated marketing expertise in building sharp, high-impact creative and marketing programs for industries like real estate, BFSI, auto, retail, consumer durables, FMCG and beyond.

Nikhil Kumar has been appointed as Head - Anarock ARC. Kumar brings close to two decades of experience across advertising, media, and marketing, having held senior roles at MullenLowe Lintas Group, Publicis Groupe, and Dentsu Creative. Nikhil has led large client portfolios and built high-performing teams across creative, media, and business strategy functions.

"ARC's proposition rests on three integrated pillars - creative development that builds distinctive brand and campaign narratives, performance media that converts attention into measurable demand, and experiential activations that deepen consumer engagement at the point of decision," says Nikhil Kumar, Head - Anarock ARC. "Underpinning all three is the Firm's proprietary AI Predictive Engine, which turns every lead and enquiry into actionable intelligence, prioritising and nurturing prospects based on their propensity to convert and reactivating dormant leads into immediate business."

He adds that the same intelligence layer that has driven outcomes in real estate marketing at Anarock has been re-engineered to work across sectors, giving ARC's clients a data-backed system for converting demand into revenue, not just impressions into activity.

The agency has been established under the advisory of Akshay Gurnani, Ex-Co-founder & former CEO of India's first creative, media, and digital agency Schbang.

"ARC is not built as another standalone creative, performance or experiential agency - those are tools, not the destination," says Aashreen Puri, Regional Director - Anarock Group. "ARC stands for Activation, Response and Conversion. It is a unique assemblage of cutting-edge creative marketing tools and knowhow that creates real access between businesses and their consumers and converts that access into measurable growth regardless of category. Anarock has always believed in investing in opportunities that have the potential to reimagine categories, not simply participate in them."

Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - Anarock Group, says, "Marketing has evolved dramatically, but agency accountability hasn't kept pace. Too many businesses still measure success through activity rather than outcomes. ARC changes that equation - it connects strategy, creative, media, experience, and technology to drive measurable business outcomes. This will ensure that marketing spend converts into a measurable growth engine rather than a cost line. Bringing in Nikhil Kumar to lead ARC is a deliberate step toward that goal."

ARC hits the ground running with a 55-member team of creative, media and technology specialists headquartered in Mumbai, with presence across Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, and several major mandates already in hand and underway.

About Anarock

Anarock is a leading independent real estate services company operating across India and the Middle East. Established in 2017, Anarock draws upon a legacy of over three decades of real estate expertise and advises clients across all property sectors including residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, land, industrial and logistics, data centres and flexible workspaces.

With a team of over 2,600 professionals, Anarock delivers integrated real estate solutions spanning investment banking, bespoke research, strategic advisory and valuations, project management and engineering services and digitised community management. Backed by a proprietary AI-led ecosystem, advanced CRM infrastructure and strong relationships with developers, occupiers, investors and government stakeholders, the firm combines market intelligence, technology, and disciplined execution to create long-term value across the real estate lifecycle.

For more information, please visit www.anarock.com.

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