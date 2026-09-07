Anchor Oral Care onboards Global Cricket Icon Jos Buttler as Brand Ambassador in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 7: Anchor Oral Care, a reputable oral care brand from Anchor Consumer Products, has appointed England cricketer, a world cup winning captain, highest run-scorer in T20, Jos Buttler as its brand ambassador in India. This announcement comes at a pivotal moment in Anchor's journey in India - one of the strongest markets for the brand - as it focuses on increased awareness, deeper consumer engagement, and expanding its presence across markets and channels in its country of origin. With focus on oral care category, this association reflects Anchor Oral Care's ambition to strengthen its connection with consumers by bringing together Buttler's global sporting stature, leadership, and winning mindset with Anchor's legacy of quality and trust.

Appointment of Jos Buttler marks Anchor Oral Care's first collaboration with an international sportsperson, bringing a globally recognised personality who has built a strong connection with Indian audiences through his performances in the IPL over the years. The partnership will help strengthen Anchor's connection with consumers and families across India, while reinforcing its position as a trusted family oral-care brand.

Commenting on the announcement, Karan Shah, Director, Anchor Consumer Products, said, "With a presence spanning over 30 countries, Anchor Oral Care continues to accelerate its reach. India is our home market, and it's always been an important market for Anchor, and as we continue to strengthen our presence here, we wanted to partner with a personality who represents excellence, leadership, and strong values. Jos Buttler's remarkable journey and global stature make him an exceptional fit for Anchor Oral Care, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Anchor family. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for us as we look to build stronger connections with consumers across India."

Kunal Shah, Creative Director, Anchor Consumer Products, said, "Jos Buttler represents a rare combination of performance, confidence, composure, and character - qualities that make him more than just a sporting icon. From a creative perspective, his personality gives us an exciting opportunity to bring a fresh and contemporary dimension to Anchor Oral Care, while staying rooted in the values and trust that the brand has built over the years. We are excited about what this partnership can create for Anchor and our consumers."

Asit Roy, Senior Vice President - Sales, Anchor Consumer Products, said, "India is a key market for Anchor Oral Care, and Jos Buttler's strong connection with Indian cricket audiences through the IPL makes this association especially exciting. His stature will help us strengthen our consumer connect and further build Anchor's presence across the country."

Sandeep Abbhi, Marketing Head of Anchor Consumer Products, added, "Anchor has been trusted by Indian families for nearly three decades, and our ambition is to take that trust forward as we build the next phase of our journey. Jos Buttler brings an incredible combination of performance, confidence, consistency, and values, which makes this association particularly meaningful for us. We believe his stature will help us connect with a wider and younger audience while continuing to strengthen Anchor Oral Care's position in India"

Speaking about the association, Jos Buttler said, "I am delighted to partner with Anchor Oral Care, a brand that stands for trust, quality, and everyday confidence, values that strongly resonate with me. Oral care is an important part of personal well-being, and I am excited to support Anchor's mission of encouraging healthy oral hygiene habits among consumers, across India."

Anchor has signed Jos Buttler for a multi-year partnership across geographies including UK, India, Nepal, and the Middle East.

About Anchor Oral Care in India:

Anchor Oral Care, part of Anchor Consumer Products, has been serving Indian consumers since 1997, offering quality oral-care solutions that are 100% Vegetarian. Over the years, the brand has built a strong legacy of trust and quality, with a diverse toothpaste portfolio spanning White Toothpaste, Gel, Herbal, Sensitive and Kids variants, along with a range of toothbrushes designed to meet the evolving oral-care needs of Indian families.

Today, Anchor Oral Care has a pan-India presence, with its products available across all states through traditional trade, modern trade, and leading online platforms. The brand continues to strengthen its presence in India through its expanding portfolio and deeper consumer engagement.

With a presence across 30+ countries internationally and continuing to expand, Anchor is building its global footprint while staying committed to delivering quality oral-care products that consumers can trust.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)