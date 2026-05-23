Anjali Bhushan Mago & Meet Bros Unveil Yantra Films with 'Ishqa'

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 23: Anjali Bhushan Mago, who began her career assisting Karan Johar on 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' 30 years ago, has joined hands with ace composer duo Meet Bros, best known for chartbusters like 'Baby Doll' and 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan', to launch their production house Yantra Films with the unveiling of their first film, 'Ishqa', a romantic dramedy, at The Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba. The film, which is also written and directed by Anjali, shall be the first-ever Bollywood feature film to be shot, co-produced and post-produced in Cyprus under the CIPA Scheme; marking a significant cultural and cinematic collaboration between India and Cyprus.

The unveiling of 'Ishqa' was graced by the President of Cyprus, His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, along with members of the Indian film fraternity, dignitaries, business leaders and guests from both countries, including Mr. Fokion C. Karavias - CEO of Eurobank and their senior leadership Mr. Sanjay Tugnait, Mr. Demetris Skourides Stavaros Iaanoo and Mr. Michalis Louis. From the film fraternity, present were Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Gaurav Chopra, Mohomed and Lucky Morani, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajesh Khattar, and Preeti Panigrahi, among many others.

'Ishqa' is produced by Harmeet Singh and Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros, Anjali Bhushan Mago and Anavi Bhushan Nugyal under their label Yantra Films of Mahakaal Vibes Studios and Yantra Cyprus AVC Ltd, in collaboration with Ray Films Cyprus as delegate producers, and Bulb Chamka as the line producers on the film. The unveiling event was powered by Eurobank.

Casting for 'Ishqa' is currently underway, and the film promises well-known names for key roles in the film.

Speaking at the unveiling of the film, Hon. President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides expressed, "It is a very special occasion for Cyprus' creative industry. Cinema has a unique power. It transcends borders, seamlessly reaches cultures and people. And of course, creates a space of interaction that allows people to connect to the country long before they physically visit it. The location of an artistic production is about identity and emotion. And then, there is our unparalleled hospitality. I know India is known for its hospitality but you will see that we have a lot in common and we Cypriots have a special flair for hospitality too. We have a lot in common." Further, reminiscing about Hon. Indian Prime Miniter Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus last year, he added, "I'm very proud to say that Cyprus-India partnership grows from strength to strength."

With over three decades in the entertainment industry, Anjali has worked across television, documentaries, film production and studio leadership. Over the years, she has been Executive Producer and Creative Producer with leading banners including Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films before stepping into her directorial debut for a feature film with 'Ishqa'.

Speaking about what led her to direct her first feature now, Anjali said, "I have been directing since 1996, beginning with television and documentaries, but directing a fiction feature film required a much deeper understanding of every aspect of filmmaking. 'Ishqa' is a romantic dramedy about four stories of unconditional love interwoven in a comedy of errors. I truly feel audiences today need a happy film." Talking about Cyprus as the setting of the film, she added, "Cyprus is the birthplace of Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of Love... making it the perfect setting for 'Ishqa'. From its white sandy beaches and blue Mediterranean waters to the old-world charm of the village of Lefkara and the urban energy of Nicosia and Limassol, the country has a magical aesthetic that beautifully complements the emotional world of my film."

Having given some of the industry's biggest hit tracks, including 'Hangover', 'High Heel', 'Pink Lips', 'Boss', 'Party Toh Banti Hai' et al, Meet Bros are now set to create the same magic in film production. Harmeet Singh expressed, "As music composers, we have spent years interacting with directors, producers and filmmakers, understanding storytelling and watching films come together from close quarters. Through that journey, we met Anjali and instantly connected over the kind of cinema we believe in. We have always felt that music and cinema are deeply connected, and stepping into film production felt like the natural next chapter for us. With Yantra Films, we want to create stories that are entertaining, emotionally honest and capable of connecting with audiences across every background."

Added Manmeet Singh, "Meet Bros may be synonymous with Bollywood, but our hearts beat for India. We are extremely proud to be partnering with Cyprus and grateful for the support extended by the country and its people. This is only the beginning for us... we already have another film planned in Cyprus, and we are incredibly excited about what lies ahead!"

The unveiling evening began with a soulful Bharatnatyam dance performance by Apeksha Niranjan and concluded on a high note with an electrifying live performance by Meet Bros.

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