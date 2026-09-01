Ankit Bhati Sir and Rojgar With Ankit Extend Support to Assam Flood Victims, Relief Contribution Reaches Rs. 21.38 Lakh

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 1: As Assam continued to deal with the impact of severe flooding, Rojgar With Ankit (RWA) and its founder Ankit Bhati Sir stepped forward to support families affected by the disaster. The initiative brought together RWA students, the organisation's education community and Ankit Bhati Sir in a collective effort aimed at extending relief to people facing difficult circumstances because of the floods.

A total of ₹21.38 lakh was contributed towards the Assam flood relief initiative. Of this, ₹10.38 lakh was contributed through on-site relief efforts, involving participation from RWA's student community and people associated with the initiative. An additional ₹11 lakh was contributed by Ankit Bhati Sir towards Assam flood relief, with the amount later handed over through a cheque to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The relief initiative had a direct impact on more than 485 flood-affected families, while more than 1,000 people were indirectly reached through the broader relief efforts. The campaign was undertaken as an extension of the values that RWA seeks to promote through education, including social responsibility and sensitivity towards people facing difficult circumstances.

Rojgar With Ankit's Education Mission Extends Beyond Classrooms

Rojgar With Ankit (RWA) is an education platform founded by Ankit Bhati Sir, with a focus on competitive-exam preparation and making quality education accessible to students, particularly those from humble backgrounds.

The Assam flood relief initiative reflected another aspect of this education ecosystem. Rather than limiting the idea of education to classrooms, the campaign encouraged students to participate in a humanitarian effort and contribute towards people affected by a natural disaster.

RWA's relief campaign brought together its founder and students, creating a collective model in which the participation of students and the personal contribution of Ankit Bhati Sir worked together to increase the overall support available for the relief effort.

On-Site Relief Contribution of ₹10.38 Lakh

One of the key components of the initiative was the ₹10.38 lakh contribution made through on-site relief efforts. The amount represented the collective participation of people who came forward to support the Assam flood relief campaign.

Students associated with RWA also became part of the initiative. Their involvement was significant because it connected the organisation's educational community with a real-world humanitarian situation. The participation of children and students demonstrated how educational environments can encourage young people to understand social responsibility and contribute to causes beyond their immediate surroundings.

Ankit Bhati Sir highlighted this broader lesson in his message on the Assam situation, saying:

"Children should not be taught only through books. They also need to learn humanity and responsibility. When our students contributed to helping the people of Assam, it showed that our education is not limited to classrooms."

The message reflected the larger idea behind RWA's participation -- that education should also help students develop empathy, responsibility and the willingness to stand with others during difficult times.

Visit to Flood-Affected Areas in Assam

As part of the relief initiative, Ankit Bhati Sir visited Assam on 19 August to understand the situation on the ground and engage with communities affected by the floods.

During the visit, the relief team travelled to flood-affected areas including Nazira, Nepalikhuti and Sivasagar. The visit provided an opportunity to assess the difficulties being faced by families in the affected areas and understand their immediate requirements.

The on-ground engagement also formed an important part of the broader relief effort, allowing the initiative to move beyond financial assistance and connect directly with communities experiencing the consequences of flooding.

The relief activities associated with the initiative eventually reached more than 485 families directly, while the broader effort is estimated to have had an indirect impact on more than 1,000 people.

Ankit Bhati Sir's ₹11 Lakh Contribution

As part of the broader Assam flood relief initiative, Ankit Bhati Sir contributed ₹11 lakh towards relief efforts. The contribution was handed over through a cheque to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The cheque was handed over on 26 August at Assam House in New Delhi, during Ankit Bhati Sir's meeting with the Chief Minister in connection with the flood-relief initiative.

The ₹11 lakh contribution formed a major part of the total ₹21.38 lakh relief effort, alongside the ₹10.38 lakh raised through the on-site initiative.

The contribution came after the on-ground visit to Assam and the interaction with flood-affected communities, adding a financial component to the wider relief activities undertaken through RWA and its student community.

Meeting with the Chief Minister

On 26 August, Ankit Bhati Sir met the Chief Minister of Assam at Assam House, New Delhi, in connection with the flood relief initiative.

During the meeting, the ₹11 lakh cheque was handed over towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The contribution was intended to support relief and assistance for communities affected by the floods.

The meeting followed the 19 August visit to Assam, where Ankit Bhati Sir and the relief team had visited affected areas including Nazira, Nepalikhuti and Sivasagar. The sequence of the on-ground visit followed by the contribution to the relief fund linked the broader initiative with both direct community engagement and institutional relief efforts.

Students Become Part of the Relief Effort

A notable aspect of the campaign was the participation of RWA students. The initiative demonstrated how students can become active participants in social causes when given an opportunity to contribute.

For an organisation primarily associated with competitive-exam preparation, the relief campaign offered students a different kind of learning experience. It connected the values discussed through education with a real humanitarian situation and encouraged students to think about the responsibilities that come with being part of a larger society.

The campaign also involved children and students in the relief effort, helping them understand the importance of standing with communities affected by natural disasters.

The direct impact on more than 485 families and indirect reach of over 1,000 people reflected the wider community participation associated with the initiative.

From Education to Social Responsibility

The Assam initiative also reflects the wider philosophy associated with Rojgar With Ankit. The organisation was founded with the objective of making quality competitive-exam education accessible to deserving students and creating opportunities for young people, particularly those from humble backgrounds.

Against this background, the Assam flood relief campaign represented a different but complementary dimension of RWA's work. The initiative encouraged students to see education not simply as a route to employment, but also as a means of developing responsibility towards society.

Ankit Bhati Sir's involvement therefore went beyond making an individual donation. The campaign brought together the RWA platform, its students and its founder in a coordinated effort to support families affected by flooding.

₹21.38 Lakh Towards Assam Flood Relief

Together, the two major components of the initiative -- ₹10.38 lakh through the on-site relief effort and ₹11 lakh contributed by Ankit Bhati Sir -- brought the total relief contribution to ₹21.38 lakh.

The initiative had a direct impact on more than 485 families, while its broader activities reached more than 1,000 people indirectly. The participation of students and young people also created greater awareness about social responsibility and community support during a natural disaster.

The 19 August visit to Assam, including visits to Nazira, Nepalikhuti and Sivasagar, provided an on-ground understanding of the situation faced by affected communities. The subsequent meeting with the Chief Minister on 26 August and cheque handover at Assam House in New Delhi added an institutional component to the relief initiative.

For Rojgar With Ankit and Ankit Bhati Sir, the Assam flood relief effort became an opportunity to translate the values of responsibility and humanity into action. The campaign brought students and their mentor together around a common objective -- extending support to people affected by the floods.

The effort ultimately reflected a broader message: education is not limited to what happens inside a classroom. It can also encourage people to recognise the difficulties faced by others, respond with empathy and stand together when communities need support.

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