PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Anlon Technology Solutions Limited (NSE Emerge: ANLON), a niche airport infrastructure solutions provider engaged in the assembly, supply and servicing of firefighting systems and runway maintenance equipment, has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Unnikrishnan Nair P M, Managing Director, Anlon Technology Solutions Limited, said: "We are pleased with how Q2 FY27 has shaped up, with strong growth across every key line and good momentum carried through the first half. We continue to win repeat business from leading airports and industrial customers across spare parts, annual maintenance services and Make in India assembly. The refurbishment order from GMR Hyderabad International Airport shows that the model we spoke about in July is working. Refurbishment turns around faster, helps us work around import delays from the Red Sea disruption and offers good margins.

We were also pleased to welcome Mr. Miron Harri Thoms as our Chief Executive Officer. His experience with the Volvo Group will help us scale our operations and partnerships in India and overseas. The bonus issue and the planned move to the NSE Main Board reflect our commitment to rewarding shareholders and widening our investor base. With a healthy order book and a stronger leadership team, we are confident about the quarters ahead."

Business Updates And Outlook

- Order Book: The Company's outstanding order book stood at ₹72.67 crore as of September 30, 2026, spread across Make in India assembly, annual maintenance contracts (AMCs), spare parts, commission and trading.

- Order Wins in September 2026: The Company secured 25 orders worth ₹4.48 crore during September 2026 from customers including Delhi, Bangalore, Kannur and Cochin International Airports, GMR Nagpur Airport and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The largest was a ₹1.87 crore order from Delhi International Airport for crash fire tender windshields.

- Machine Refurbishment: The Company received an order of ₹1.42 crore from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited for the refurbishment of a Runway Rubber Removal Machine, in line with the refurbishment-led model outlined in July 2026.

- Appointment of Chief Executive Officer: Mr. Miron Harri Thoms was appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective September 2, 2026. He brings around 18 years of leadership experience with the Volvo Group, most recently as Vice President & Head of Volvo Penta India.

- Bonus Issue: On September 17, 2026, the Board approved a bonus issue of 2 equity shares for every 5 held, subject to shareholder approval through postal ballot. The paid-up capital is expected to rise to about ₹10.51 crore from ₹7.51 crore.

- Migration to NSE Main Board: The Board approved moving the Company's shares from NSE Emerge to the NSE Main Board, subject to eligibility and NSE's approval.

About Anlon Technology Solutions Limited

Anlon Technology Solutions Limited is a niche airport infrastructure solutions provider engaged in the assembly, supply and servicing of firefighting systems and runway maintenance equipment. It follows a hybrid model combining OEM partnerships, in-house assembly and refurbishment, and primarily serves airport infrastructure projects.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)