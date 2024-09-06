Annu Projects Limited Secures Rs 5 Crores in Funding from Chankya Opportunities Fund to Propel Strategic Growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 6: Annu Projects Limited is pleased to announce the successful raising of Rs 5 Crores in funding from Chankya Opportunities Fund, a SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), through a preferential issue. This strategic investment underscores the confidence that our investors have in the company's vision and growth potential.

The funds will be instrumental in advancing our strategic initiatives and meeting our working capital requirements, ensuring that we continue to deliver high-quality services across our core sectors. The approval for this funding was secured from our esteemed members on August 2, 2024.

As a one of the leading service providers, Annu Projects Limited specializes in the design, development, and maintenance of critical infrastructure across diverse sectors such as telecommunications, sewerage systems, gas pipelines, and the power sector. This investment will enable us to strengthen our market position and drive sustained growth in these essential areas.