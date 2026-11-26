VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Anondita Medicare Limited (NSE - SME: ANONDITA) a leading manufacturer of condoms and sexual wellness products operating under its flagship brand "COBRA", announced that Cobra Premium Condoms have been successfully listed on Daraz and Fasto in Nepal, with products now available for purchase on Fasto.

Daraz is one of Nepal's leading e-commerce platforms, while Fasto operates as a quick-commerce platform offering app-based delivery services. The listings mark an important step towards expanding Cobra Premium's digital presence and increasing product accessibility in the Nepalese market.

The milestone has been achieved through the proactive efforts of the Company's sales team coordination with its local distribution partner in Nepal.

As part of the initial market-entry strategy, the Company will focus on the following priorities during the first month:

- Brand Visibility & Promotion: Creating awareness and strengthening Cobra Premium's online presence in the Nepalese market.

- Market Expansion: Initiating product listings across leading modern trade outlets, pharmacies and grocery stores.

- Retailer Engagement: Developing a wider distribution network to ensure improved product availability and market reach.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the development, Mr. Anupam Ghosh, Managing Director, Anondita Medicare Limited, said:

"We are pleased to have successfully introduced Cobra Premium Condoms across digital platforms in Nepal, with sales commencing on Fasto. This marks an important step in strengthening our brand's presence in the Nepalese market and expanding our reach through digital retail and quick-commerce channels.

Our initial focus will be on building brand visibility, developing our distribution network and increasing product accessibility through modern trade, pharmacies, grocery outlets and online platforms. We appreciate the efforts of our sales team and local distributions partners to look forward to building further momentum in the market."

The Company remains focused on strengthening its domestic and international distribution network, expanding market access and leveraging opportunities across the male and female condom and sexual wellness product segments."

ABOUT ANONDITA MEDICARE LIMITED

Anondita Medicare Limited is an Indian manufacturer of condoms and sexual wellness products, operating its flagship brand "COBRA." The company operates its own manufacturing facility and follows a quality-driven and compliant production model.

Led by Mr. Anupam Ghosh, who brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and contraceptive products industry, the company benefits from strong industry expertise, entrepreneurial vision, and execution capabilities.

With a strong domestic presence, particularly in North India, Anondita Medicare is actively expanding across India and international markets. The company's focus on automation-led capacity enhancement and innovative patented female condom products positions it for scalable growth and long-term value creation.

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

Anondita Medicare Limited

www.anonditamedicare.com

www.cobrastore.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)