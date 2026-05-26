Anondita Medicare Limited Reports FY26 Revenue of RS 13,741.57 Lakhs & 108% PAT Growth in FY26; H2 FY26 PAT Jumps 103%

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: Anondita Medicare Limited (NSE - SME: ANONDITA) a leading manufacturer of condoms and sexual wellness products operating its flagship brand "COBRA", reported robust financial performance for FY26 and H2 FY26. In FY26 Revenue from Operations, EBITDA, and Net Profit growing 78% YoY, 100% YoY, and 108% YoY respectively. In H2 FY26, Revenue grew 83% YoY, while EBITDA and Net Profit surged 100% YoY and 103% YoY respectively, reflecting strong operational momentum and margin expansion.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the development, Mr. Anupam Ghosh, Managing Director, Anondita Medicare Limited, said: "We are pleased to report a strong performance for FY26 with Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT growing by 78%, 100%, and 108% respectively. The strong momentum continued, reflecting our focus on operational efficiency, capacity enhancement, and market penetration. In H2 FY26 the pat margin grew by 103% YOY.

With growing domestic demand, expanding international presence, and continued focus on innovative products, we remain confident about sustaining long-term growth momentum."

About Anondita Medicare Limited

Anondita Medicare Limited is an Indian manufacturer of condoms and sexual wellness products, operating its flagship brand "COBRA." The company operates its own manufacturing facility and follows a quality-driven and compliant production model.

Led by Mr. Anupam Ghosh, who brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and contraceptive products industry, the company benefits from strong industry expertise, entrepreneurial vision, and execution capabilities.

With a strong domestic presence, particularly in North India, Anondita Medicare is actively expanding across India and international markets. The company's focus on automation-led capacity enhancement and innovative patented female condom products positions it for scalable growth and long-term value creation.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For more information, please visit:

Anondita Medicare Limited

www.anonditamedicare.com

www.cobrastore.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)