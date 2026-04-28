Anondita Medicare Ltd., through its Subsidiary Anondita Healthcare & Rubber Products India Ltd., Re-Launches "COBRA Shubh Samachar" Pregnancy Test Kit

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Anondita Medicare Limited (NSE - SME: ANONDITA) has announced the strategic re-launch of its pregnancy test kit under its flagship brand "COBRA Shubh Samachar", through its subsidiary Anondita Healthcare & Rubber Products India Ltd., with enhanced formulation, optimized cost structure, and improved scalability.

This re-launch marks a significant step in strengthening the Company's presence in the high-growth diagnostics segment, characterized by strong demand visibility and recurring consumption.

The product, a one-step urine HCG pregnancy test kit, is a rapid, accurate, and user-friendly diagnostic solution, widely used across retail pharmacies, clinics, and rural healthcare markets. It operates in a high repeat-consumption category, ensuring continuous demand.

Product Enhancement & Cost Optimization

The Company has undertaken multiple value-engineering and process optimization initiatives to Improve efficiency while maintaining the same selling price.

These include:

- Higher sensitivity strip enabling early detection

- Reduced reagent usage improving cost efficiency

- Enhanced membrane quality for better accuracy and consistency

- Optimized packaging reducing logistics costs

- Bulk procurement and vendor optimization for raw material cost control

- Automation in dipping and assembly reducing labour cost and wastage

- Improved shelf-life supporting better inventory management

These initiatives are expected to result in:

- Improved gross margins

- Enhanced EBITDA contribution

- Stronger operating leverage with scale

Market Opportunity

The India pregnancy test kits market is expanding at a healthy CAGR of around 6-7%, driven by rising healthcare awareness and increasing adoption of home-based diagnostic solutions, as reported by leading research firms such as 6Wresearch and OMR Global.

The segment is currently dominated by established pharmaceutical players, which together hold a significant share of the market and making it a highly competitive and investor-attractive space.

With the re-launch of COBRA Shubh Samachar,, the Company, through its subsidiary, is strategically entering this high-volume, competitive, and fast-growing segment. Through this initiative, Anondita Medicare Limited is positioning itself among key players in this investor-attractive market.

Scalable Business Model & Expansion

The product operates in a fast-moving, FMCG-style healthcare category, offering:

- High-volume sales potential

- Fast inventory turnover

The Company also plans to expand into international markets, aiming to strengthen the global footprint of the "COBRA" brand and unlock export-driven growth opportunities.

The Company believes that this re-launch, supported by cost efficiency and strong demand fundamentals, will:

- Accelerate top-line growth

- Improve profitability margins

- Strengthen presence in the diagnostics segment

- Enhance investor confidence through a scalable product strategy

Management Commentary

Commenting on the development, Mr. Anupam Ghosh, Managing Director, Anondita Medicare Limited, said:

"The re-launch of COBRA Shubh Samachar, by our subsidiary, Anondita Healthcare & Rubber Products India Ltd., reflects Anondita Medicare Limited's continued focus on improving product efficiency, optimizing costs, and scaling its presence in the diagnostics segment. With strong demand fundamentals and a high repeat-consumption category, we believe this initiative will support sustainable growth and enhance overall profitability for the Company."

About Anondita Medicare Limited

Anondita Medicare Limited, is an Indian manufacturer of condoms, operating under its flagship brand "COBRA". The company runs its own manufacturing facility and follows a quality-driven, compliant production model. The company is led by Mr. Anupam Ghosh, who brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and contraceptive products industry. His deep domain expertise, entrepreneurial background, and execution capability provide strong leadership and strategic direction to the company.

With a strong domestic presence, particularly in North India, Anondita Medicare is actively expanding its geographical footprint across India and international markets. Ongoing initiatives such as automation-led capacity enhancement, and patented female condom products position the company for scalable growth and long-term value creation.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances

For more information, please visit:

Anondita Medicare Limited

www.anonditamedicare.com

www.cobrastore.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)