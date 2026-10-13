Anshul Singhal Launches Vantrock Real Assets with Approx INR 4,200 Approx USD 434 Million Crore Gross Development Value

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Anshul Singhal, a real estate veteran with over two decades spent building institutional platforms, has launched Vantrock Real Assets Private Limited (VRAPL), an operator-led real assets platform focused initially on warehousing, industrial and logistics parks. The Mumbai-headquartered platform plans to foray into the development of approx 11.5 million sq. ft., representing a gross development value (GDV) of approx INR 4,200 crore (approx USD 434 million) on completion.

Of the INR 4200 crore development plan, the first approx 3 million sq. ft., valued at approx INR 1,100 crore (approx USD 113 million), will be located across the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru and Pune. The construction starts in 2027, with the first rental income targeted 2028 onwards. Land for these projects is at the advanced stages of negotiation, documentation, and/or regulatory approvals. The rest of the plan consisting of ~8.5 million sq. ft. sits across the same markets, in addition to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and to be operationalised in phases over the next 12 to 18 months.

The company is setting its footprint in strategic infill locations ideal for the construction of Grade-A warehousing and industrial parks. These strategic infill locations have land parcels of approx 15-60 acres with development potential ranging from 0.4 to 1.5 million sq. ft. Vantrock's first strategy covers the whole chain, from port to doorstep: big-box and build-to-suit, multi-storey, last-mile, dark stores, self-storage, cold chain, industrial plots, workforce accommodation and mixed-use, wherever the location demands to have office and/or retail along with the warehouse. The company plans to expand into other real asset categories in the subsequent phases, including global capability centres (GCC's), suburban office campuses, strata offices, data centres and infrastructure assets, each as its own strategy, sequenced as part of their expansion plans.

"Every good industrial and warehousing park in this country is full, and the new ones are being built an hour or more away from where the customer's business is. We are going the other way by acquiring the infill land that is left inside proven corridors, and the Grade-B sheds already standing there, refurbished to Grade- A standards. These infill locations are slower and harder to assemble but bring in better value to our customers. We have done the assembling and our first 3 million sq. ft. construction starts in 2027," says Anshul Singhal, Founder & CEO, Vantrock.

"Much of India's warehousing was built before anyone asked whether it was safe to work in. As a result, fire, structure, lighting, ventilation - these aspects were not prioritised. Bringing that stock to standard is as much a governance task as a real estate one, and it is the part of this plan I care about most. Vantrock is run by people who have built this product before to global standards and know what compliance means on a site, not on a slide. My focus as chairman would be to make sure that standard holds as the platform scales, in the boardroom and on the ground, so what is built here outlasts all of us," says Shailesh V. Haribhakti, Chairman of the Board, Vantrock.

Every Vantrock project is designed to move from land to revenue in 18 to 24 months once it starts construction. The projects are intended to be funded through a combination of equity, construction debt, and where appropriate, forward funding from institutional buyers, alongside joint venture, joint development and or long-term, hold-to-maturity, leasehold structures the company is entering with landowners & capital partners.

In an innovative first-mover strategy, Vantrock proposes to enter into refurbishment of outdated warehousing facilities in prime locations, wherein the company will buy existing Grade-B buildings outright, or through joint ventures, and own them. Its in-house development team will then refurbish and upgrade them to Grade-A standards in six to twelve months, less than half the time of a new build, and for much less than it costs to build new. This model also stands out as a win-win for stakeholders - the occupiers / customers get a Grade-A building closer to demand, and the city gets Grade-A supply of warehousing, logistics, and industrial assets without having to invest in land.

The markets and corridors entered by Vantrock follow a detailed market study and investment thesis prepared by CBRE, which identified India's high-value warehousing corridors located near Tier-1 cities. India's Grade-A warehousing supply shortfall is estimated at approximately 117 million sq. ft. between 2026 and 2031, per CBRE Research, and Vantrock's strategy is built to capture first-mover advantage in these supply-constrained corridors.

"India's Grade-A warehousing market is at an inflection point. Demand from 3PL operators, e-commerce players, and manufacturing occupiers is outpacing quality supply across key corridors near the major cities, and that gap is only expected to widen through the end of the decade. CBRE's research and advisory work identified the corridors and the opportunity; it is encouraging to see a platform purpose-built to address it," says Rami Kaushal, Managing Director - Consulting & Valuation, CBRE India.

About Vantrock

Vantrock is an operator-led real assets platform headquartered in Mumbai. It originates, develops, operates and manages institutional-grade real assets on one balance sheet and with one team, from land to leasing to long-term ownership. Operator-led means the same team finds the land, builds or refurbishes the asset and runs it, rather than handing each stage to a different company. Logistics, warehousing, and industrial assets marks Vantrock's initial strategy, and the entry point to a multi-strategy real assets platform.

Vantrock is founded by real estate industry veteran Anshul Singhal, who has previously built three institutional platforms from zero to scale, and is now building the fourth - Vantrock. He has formidable experience having raised two successful SEBI-registered alternative investment funds, including India's first domestic warehousing fund, and having setup and or executed 52 million sq. ft. (32 million sq. ft. as developer across 2 platforms and 20 million sq. ft. as contractor), acquired more than 2,000+ acres and built more than 220 buildings.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)