ANSR and HFS Research Partner to Define the GCC Quotient (GQ) in an AI-First World

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22: ANSR, the global leader in establishing and scaling Global Capability Centers (GCCs), today announced a strategic partnership with HFS Research, a leading industry analyst and advisory firm, to launch a first-of-its-kind research and strategic framework - 'GCC Quotient'(GQ) designed to define, measure, and benchmark how enterprises are building, evolving, and extracting value from their capability centers in an AI-driven world. At a moment when GCCs are becoming central to enterprise transformation, innovation, and competitive advantage, the initiative aims to bring greater intellectual rigor, definitional clarity, and evidence-based insight to a rapidly evolving global model.

The partnership will produce a sustained series of joint thought leadership reports, strategic frameworks, and GCC success stories, giving enterprise leaders, boards, and investors the clarity and direction they need to unlock the full potential of their capability centers in an AI-driven world.

GCCs have become one of the most consequential operating models in modern enterprise strategy, yet the industry has never agreed on what one truly is. Multiple competing definitions, inconsistent frameworks, and a fast-shifting AI landscape have left enterprise leaders navigating significant ambiguity, at the precise moment GCCs are expected to deliver category-defining outcomes. ANSR and HFS Research are partnering to address this gap, bringing a unified definition, a clear evolution framework, and an AI-era roadmap to an industry that has long needed one.

"GCCs are at the most consequential inflection point in their history. AI is not just changing what GCCs do, it is fundamentally reshaping how work gets distributed, what skills matter, and what enterprises expect from global capability models. Yet the industry still lacks a shared language and framework to navigate this transition, creating ambiguity that is costing enterprises time, money, and competitive advantage. Our partnership with HFS Research brings together world-class research and deep GCC operating experience to help enterprise leaders navigate this shift with greater clarity and confidence. As AI adoption accelerates, success will increasingly depend not just on technology, but on building the right talent, operating models, and 'GQ' -- the ability to work effectively with AI and adapt to new ways of working," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder, ANSR.

Through this collaboration, ANSR and HFS Research will jointly deliver:

- A unified GCC definition: establishing industry-wide consensus on what constitutes a Global Capability Center, resolving years of fragmentation across enterprise, analyst, and policy communities

- An AI-first GCC maturity framework: combining HFS Research's demand-side intelligence with ANSR's deep operating experience to assess how enterprises are building, evolving, and extracting value from GCCs across strategy, talent, AI adoption, operating model evolution, and enterprise value creation

- An AI readiness blueprint: actionable guidance for enterprise leaders on repositioning and retooling their GCCs to capture the transformative value of artificial intelligence

- GCC success stories: in-depth spotlights on leading GCCs that are redefining enterprise value, providing real-world evidence of what the model achieves at its best

- Demand-side research: rigorous, data-driven analysis of how global enterprises are making GCC strategy decisions today, and what the next generation of capability centers will look like

"The GCC model has quietly become one of the most consequential enterprise decisions of the last decade and it is about to become even more so. AI is accelerating everything: the value GCCs can create, the speed at which they must evolve, and the stakes of getting the strategy wrong. ANSR has built and operated more leading-edge GCCs than any organization on the planet. Combining that on-the-ground depth with HFS Research's analytical rigor and demand-side intelligence gives the market something it has been missing -- a credible, unified view of where the GCC model is going, and a clear roadmap for how enterprises should respond," said Saurabh Gupta, President, HFS Research.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 200 GCCs built for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology to help enterprises build and grow world-class global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate digital transformation. Visit www.ansr.com.

About HFS Research

HFS Research is a leading global research and advisory firm helping Fortune 500 companies navigate IT and business transformation. Known for bold insights and practical strategies grounded in deep demand-side data, HFS empowers enterprise leaders to make confident, high-stakes decisions at speed. Visit www.hfsresearch.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825813/5628552/ANSR_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)