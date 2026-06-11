ANSR Named a Leader in 2026 ISG Provider Lens™ for Global Capability Center (GCC) Services

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 11: ANSR, a global leader in helping enterprises design, build, operate, and scale Global Capability Centers (GCCs), today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens™ for Global Capability Center (GCC) Services.

- Global GCC pioneer recognized for its full-stack GCC ownership, proprietary digital ecosystem, talent-led market entry, and Zero-CapEx subscription-based model

The report, which evaluates service providers supporting enterprises across the GCC lifecycle, highlights ANSR's comprehensive end-to-end GCC capabilities, integrated platform-led model, and differentiated approach to helping enterprises launch and scale future-ready GCCs with speed, flexibility, and long-term strategic control.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by ISG in the Global Capability Center Services landscape," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder, ANSR and CEO, 1Wrk. "This recognition validates our continued commitment to helping enterprises build, scale, and transform their global teams through our unique blend of strategy, execution, technology, and innovation. Having supported over 225 GCCs globally, hired more than 250,000 employees, and managed over 14 million sq. ft. of workspace, we understand what it takes to create capability centers that deliver speed, scale, and sustainable enterprise value. As GCCs evolve into strategic engines of transformation, we are focused on helping enterprises build future-ready centers through differentiated AI-first GCC blueprints that drive innovation, operational excellence, and long-term competitive advantage."

According to ISG, ANSR's strengths include:

- Full-stack GCC ownership: ANSR operates as a single, integrated platform across GCC design, legal entity creation, infrastructure build-out, talent acquisition, and operational run services. With over 200 GCCs supported, ANSR brings unmatched scale and execution capability, minimizing handoffs and accelerating time to value.

- Talent-led market entry: With its Talent500 ecosystem, curated GCC talent database, and in-house employer branding capability, ANSR positions talent strategy at the core of GCC design. Its data-backed compensation insights and value proposition frameworks help enterprises compete effectively against established GCCs and digital-native companies.

- Proprietary digital GCC platform: ANSR's 1Wrk™ SuperApp helps enterprises build and scale GCCs by integrating solutions for talent acquisition, workspace, HR, operations, payroll, automation, and governance. The platform enables rapid setup, efficient operations, and greater visibility across the GCC lifecycle.

- Zero-CapEx subscription-based model: ANSR's GCC as a Service model removes upfront investment barriers and offers a pay-as-you-grow approach. Through standardized playbooks, incubator spaces, and managed build-operate-transfer constructs, ANSR enables enterprises to go live faster while preserving long-term strategic control.

"ANSR sets the benchmark in GCC design and setup, blending speed, scale and full-stack ownership. Its subscription model, infrastructure depth and talent ecosystem enable enterprises to launch future-ready GCCs with minimal friction and maximum control," said Gaurang Pagdi, Lead Analyst, ISG.

ANSR's one-stop-shop model streamlines execution, eliminating the need for multiple service providers and ensuring a seamless, efficient, and scalable approach to GCC operations. Its integrated model brings together talent, infrastructure, operations, and technology into a unified execution framework, enabling enterprises to move from intent to impact with greater confidence.

The recognition underscores ANSR's continued evolution from GCC design and setup leadership to a broader GCC services model that supports enterprises across the full lifecycle of their global capability centers.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 225 GCCs built, more than 250,000 employees hired, and over 14 million sq. ft. of workspace managed, ANSR combines strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams.

As pioneers of the GCC as a Service model and creators of the 1Wrk™ platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With deep GCC expertise, a strong talent ecosystem, and an integrated platform-led model, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers.

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