BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20: The Antariksh Venture Capital Fund (AVCF), anchored by IN-SPACe and managed by SIDBI Venture Capital Limited (SVCL), today announced a INR 60 Crore investment to lead the first close of Bengaluru-headquartered Earth-intelligence company SatSure's INR 200 Crore Series B funding round.

The transaction marks AVCF's first capital deployment into the downstream data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) layer of India's space economy. Through this commitment, AVCF extends its investment footprint beyond upstream launch and satellite hardware into commercial space-data infrastructure capable of serving global enterprise and sovereign markets.

AVCF's growth capital will accelerate four strategic deliverables for SatSure aligned with India's indigenous space commercialization roadmap:

1. advancing SatSure's optical payloads ahead of orbital flight in 2027;

2. executing the multi-satellite constellation mandate under the IN-SPACe-anchored Earth Observation Public-Private Partnership (EO-PPP);

3. scaling Dhaarini, SatSure's Large Earth Observation Model previously awarded a INR 24.6 Crore grant under the IN-SPACe Technology Adoption Fund (TAF); and

4. expanding international commercial operations from India.

SatSure's ongoing INR 200 Crore Series B round comprises INR 165 Crore in primary equity, INR 25 Crore in venture debt financing, and INR 10 Crore in secondary transactions, with full closure scheduled on a rolling basis through December 2026. Following this first close, SatSure's cumulative institutional capital raised stands at INR 427 Crore, excluding government grants.

"The Antariksh Venture Capital Fund is mandated to catalyse India's private space ecosystem from proven technical capability to global commercial scale. Leading SatSure's Series B round reflects AVCF's thesis of backing full-stack enterprises that pair indigenous orbital infrastructure with downstream decision intelligence. As India's space economy matures, AVCF will continue deploying patient institutional growth capital behind space-tech companies built to compete internationally," said Arup Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, SIDBI Venture Capital Limited (SVCL).

Satsure operates a full-stack Earth Intelligence model across two entities. Its subsidiary, KaleidEO, builds optical satellite payloads - and, for India's national Earth Observation constellation under the EO-PPP, the full satellites - while SatSure turns Earth observation data into decision intelligence for banks, insurers, critical infrastructure companies, and governments. SatSure's pipeline runs end to end: from payloads to geospatial foundation models to AI and analytics to vertical industry-specific products - a span very few companies anywhere hold.

"The strategic value of the space economy lies not only in reaching orbit, but in what we can understand from it. That intelligence is reliable only when you own the full chain behind it: from the payloads in orbit, to the AI and foundation models that turn that data into decisions enterprises and governments act on. We built SatSure to own that full stack end-to-end, and the Series B round lets us build it further, from India, for the world," said Prateep Basu, CEO & Co-Founder, SatSure.

SatSure's Earth intelligence already sits inside India's core financial infrastructure. Its SatSource product line is embedded in the Reserve Bank of India's Unified Lending Interface, where public-sector banks, including the State Bank of India, use it to underwrite farm loans in minutes that once took weeks. Among its 24 banking and financial-services customers, SatSure counts HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank as both shareholders and customers.

SatSure's earlier fund raise rounds were backed by Baring Private Equity Partners India, Promus Ventures, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Ventures, Omidyar Network India (now Prana Ventures), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Nuvama Asset Management, among others.

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