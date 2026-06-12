Antier Solutions Signs Strategic MoU with NIELIT to Advance Blockchain and AI Skilling Across India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 11: Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd., India's foremost blockchain consulting and development company, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. The agreement was executed on June 10, 2026 at NIELIT Corporate Office, New Delhi, and signed by Dr. Alok Tripathi, Director (Scheme/Skilling) & Chief Controller of Examinations, NIELIT, and Vikram R. Singh, Founder & CEO, Antier Solutions. The MoU will remain in force for a period of five years. A landmark five-year Memorandum of Understanding between NIELIT, a Government of India autonomous body under MeitY, and Antier Solutions establishes a partnership for technology education, digital learning infrastructure, and co-development of emerging digital solutions.

A Partnership of National Significance

This MoU marks a pivotal moment for both organisations, and for India's technology education ecosystem. NIELIT, which operates one of the country's most extensive networks of IT training and examination centres, brings to this partnership its institutional reach, curriculum authority, and the trusted NIELIT Digital University (NDU) platform. Antier contributes deep domain expertise in blockchain, artificial intelligence, DeFi, Web3, and emerging digital infrastructure, built over 15 years of engineering excellence across 1,000+ global projects.

The MoU lays out a broad framework for potential cooperation, with both organisations agreeing to explore opportunities across several areas, subject to mutual discussion and feasibility. These include collaborating on the NIELIT Digital University (NDU) platform and related digital learning infrastructure, designing curriculum and training programmes around blockchain, AI, and other emerging technologies, jointly exploring use cases and prototypes for citizen and governance challenges, sharing infrastructure and domain expertise where feasible, and exploring the conduct of secure examinations, with specific scope to be defined through separate proposals as the partnership progresses.

Why This MoU Matters

India is at an inflection point in its digital transformation. With blockchain adoption in education and governance accelerating globally, the convergence of NIELIT's institutional scale and Antier's technological depth creates a partnership capable of systemic impact.

For Antier, this MoU is a formal recognition by a Government of India body of the company's capabilities and credibility in the blockchain and AI space. It signals Antier's growing role not just as a technology service provider, but as a strategic partner in India's digital public infrastructure mission.

"Signing this MoU with NIELIT is a defining milestone for Antier. NIELIT's mandate to build technology capability across India at scale is deeply aligned with our mission to apply blockchain and AI to solve real problems. This partnership gives us the platform to contribute meaningfully to India's technology education landscape, strengthening digital learning infrastructure and equipping students with the skills to thrive in an increasingly decentralized, AI-driven world. We are honoured to work alongside a Government of India institution of this stature."

- Vikram R. Singh, Founder & CEO, Antier Solutions

About NIELIT

The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) is an autonomous scientific society under the administrative control of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. Headquartered at NIELIT Bhawan, Plot No. 3, PSP Pocket, Sector-8, Dwarka, New Delhi - 110077, NIELIT is engaged in both formal and non-formal education in the area of Information, Electronics & Communications Technology (IECT), and is a leading body for IT training and examination across India.

About Antier Solutions

Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is India's leading blockchain consulting and development company, headquartered in Mohali, Punjab. With 15+ years of engineering excellence, a team of 700+ technology professionals, and 1,000+ global projects delivered, Antier serves enterprises, startups, and government institutions across North America, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The company specialises in blockchain architecture, DeFi, tokenization, Web3, AI, and smart contract development.

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