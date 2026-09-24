Anudhaban Summit Champions Global Research Collaboration and India's Emerging Technology Landscape

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23: The Anudhaban Research Summit 2026 at Anurag University, Hyderabad, brought together leading academicians, researchers, industry experts, and technology professionals to explore emerging opportunities in research, innovation, and technology. The summit served as a platform to foster global research collaboration, advance multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approaches, and strengthen connections between academia, industry, and the wider research community. With a strong emphasis on strengthening India's research capabilities and expanding its engagement with the global research ecosystem, the summit explored pathways for translating scientific inquiry and innovative ideas into impactful research, technological solutions and real-world applications.​

The summit featured distinguished leaders including Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Former Chairman, DRDO and Former Secretary, Department of Defence R & D, Government of India; Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chairman, Anurag University; Prof. U.B. Desai, Founding Director, IIT Hyderabad and Chancellor, Anurag University; and other eminent DRDO scientists and academic leaders, while Dr. Rajiv Misra, Professor and HoD, CSE, IIT Patna, delivered the keynote address. The international experts who participated in this research event included Prof. Ali M. S. Zalzala (UK), Dr. Sayonara Barbosa (USA), Prof. Neemat El Gayar (Egypt), Prof. Mohammad Hamdan (Jordan), Prof. Niladri Chatterjee (Former Professor, IIT Delhi), and Dr. Utkarsh Mall (UAE).

Dr. Sateesh Reddy (Former Chairman of DRDO) addressed the consequences of fundamental research, basic research, and applied research. Shared his opinions about semiconductors, AI, and other technologies in helping contribute to the country by promoting research and technology. His thoughts were on flourishing the nation with great R & D and production of scientific outcomes, also adding value to promote Indian technology globally.

Keynote speaker, Prof. Rajiv Mishra (Professor and Head, Department of CSE, IIT Patna) incited on a "Revolution in AI: self-attention," which gradually focused on AI models, LLM, training data, and model license in research and technologies, which became an engine in development and innovations. He added on the use of AI for societal transformation through accurate research. Also educated on the "Indian Sovereign AI Models" and the challenges in building India's foundational model. Also brought his thoughts on the development of the fields of healthcare, education, and agriculture via AI.

Key highlights of the summit included a Real-Life Project Expo featuring research-driven prototypes associated with national-level platforms and events, including initiatives connected with IITs and ISRO; a Round Table Discussion on Multidisciplinary and Interdisciplinary Research for Societal Impact; and a Research Poster Showcase involving researchers from 18 departments. The summit concluded with a valedictory session and prize distribution, recognising outstanding contributions across various segments. ANUDHABAN 2026 strengthened Anurag University's focus on globally connected, multidisciplinary and impact-oriented research, while creating opportunities for research collaboration, technology translation, industry engagement and future funding.

Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (Chairman, MLA, CEO and Former Chair, IEEE) emphasized the importance of impactful research, strong research infrastructure, and greater faculty and student participation in R & D. His vision reflects Anurag University's commitment to building a strong research and innovation ecosystem, positioning the University as a centre for high-quality research, collaboration and technology-driven solutions for societal impact.

Prof. U.B. Desai (Founding Director, IIT Hyderabad and Chancellor, Anurag University) highlighted the importance of building a strong and sustainable research ecosystem rooted in a spirit of inquiry, curiosity and continuous learning. His insights align with Anurag University's commitment to cultivating a dynamic research culture, where students and faculty are encouraged to question, innovate and pursue new possibilities, and to strengthen the University's role as a hub for research, innovation and impactful solutions.

​About Anurag University

Anurag University, Hyderabad, one of Telangana's first state private universities and among the top universities of Hyderabad, was established in 2020. Spread across 150+ acres with over 15,000 students, it offers 70+ undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agricultural Sciences, Medical Sciences, Nursing, and International Education.

Consistently recognised by NIRF, Times Engineering Survey, The WEEK, and Careers360, Anurag University is committed to academic excellence through Outcome-Based Education (OBE), Project-Based Learning (PBL), research, innovation, industry engagement, and collaborations with 20+ universities across 13 countries. With a strong focus on holistic education, the University is committed to nurturing future-ready leaders and socially responsible professionals, inspiring every student to "Be More Than One."

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