Anurag University's Faculty Ranked Among the Stanford-Elsevier World's Top 2 Percent Scientists

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: Anurag University continues to strengthen its research profile, with four of its distinguished faculty members recognised among the Stanford-Elsevier World's Top 2% Scientists, selected from a pool of over 100,000 scientists and 200,000 researchers worldwide. This marks a notable achievement in the university's pursuit of academic and scientific excellence. The achievement reflects the university's growing research culture and its continued focus on empowering faculty to pursue innovative ideas, contribute to global scientific discourse, and address real-world challenges through knowledge and discovery. Leading Indian institutions featured in the rankings include, IISc Bengaluru, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kharagpur, followed by prominent contributions from IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, Jadavpur University, BHU, and BARC.

The recognition celebrates the scholarly contributions of Dr. K. Sudheer Reddy, Dean and Professor, Department of Information Technology; Dr. Y. Dharmendar Reddy, Professor, Department of Mathematics; Dr. M. Anil Kumar, Professor, Department of Mathematics; and Dr. B. Srikanth Goud, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. Beyond the distinction itself, the achievement reflects years of dedicated inquiry, consistent academic effort and a commitment to advancing knowledge across critical areas of science and engineering. Each faculty member brings a distinct research perspective to the university's growing academic ecosystem, demonstrating how sustained scholarship can contribute to technological advancement, industrial innovation and solutions to real-world challenges.

Research That Translates Knowledge into Possibility

This achievement stems from Anurag University's dedication to fostering research, valuing faculty expertise, and driving innovation. By championing academic development, encouraging a research-oriented culture and encouraging faculty members to explore emerging fields, the university continues to strengthen the connection between teaching, research and practical application. Its vision extends beyond individual accolades to creating an academic ecosystem in which researchers can inspire students, collaborate across disciplines and translate their knowledge into solutions that serve industry and society.

The recognised faculty members bring distinct research perspectives to this shared vision. Dr. K. Sudheer Reddy's work explores areas such as artificial intelligence, software engineering, medical image analysis and predictive modelling. Dr. Y. Dharmendar Reddy and Dr. M. Anil Kumar contribute to research in fluid mechanics, heat and mass transfer, and mathematical modelling, with potential applications across thermal systems, engineering processes and energy-related technologies. Dr. B. Srikanth Goud's research focuses on power systems, power quality, renewable-energy-integrated systems and intelligent control, areas that are increasingly relevant to the evolution of modern energy infrastructure.

"Being named to the Stanford-Elsevier World's Top 2% Scientists speaks directly to our faculty's passion for Anurag University and their unwavering resolve to lead high-impact, world-class research. Their contributions extend far beyond traditional academic metrics; but in expanding the frontiers of science through advanced technological innovations, interdisciplinary discovery, and real-world solutions. This recognition inspires us to look beyond present accomplishments and work towards building a lasting legacy of innovation, scholarship, and scientific advancement," says Dr. Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor, Anurag University.

From Recognition to Global Presence

As the faculty members continue to explore emerging research directions, their achievements serve as an inspiration for students, scholars and the wider academic community. From AI-enabled computational models and advanced fluid systems to intelligent power networks, their work demonstrates the value of connecting rigorous research with the challenges and opportunities shaping tomorrow.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to our esteemed faculty members on being recognised among the world's top 2% of scientists in the Stanford-Elsevier rankings. As Anurag University continues to grow as a young institution with a forward-looking vision, achievements such as these reaffirm our commitment to placing research at the heart of academic growth. We remain dedicated to nurturing talent, encouraging bold ideas, and fostering an environment where research can flourish," says Anurag Palla, Associate Vice- President of Strategy, Anurag University.

For Anurag University, this recognition represents more than a moment of individual distinction; it reinforces the institution's broader mission to advance knowledge, support research talent and cultivate the next generation of thinkers and problem-solvers. By placing faculty achievement at the centre of its academic vision, the university continues to encourage a culture where curiosity leads to exploration, research drives progress and education is strengthened by meaningful discovery. Anurag University remains committed to enabling its faculty to pursue excellence, expand the boundaries of knowledge and contribute to research with lasting relevance.

About Anurag University​

Anurag University, Hyderabad, one of Telangana's first state private universities and among the top universities of Hyderabad, was established in 2020. Spread across 150+ acres with over 15,000 students, it offers 70+ undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agricultural Sciences, Medical Sciences, Nursing, and International Education.

Consistently recognised by NIRF, Times Engineering Survey, The WEEK, and Careers360, Anurag University is committed to academic excellence through Outcome-Based Education (OBE), Project-Based Learning (PBL), research, innovation, industry engagement, and collaborations with 20+ universities across 13 countries. With a strong focus on holistic education, the University is committed to nurturing future-ready leaders and socially responsible professionals, inspiring every student to "Be More Than One."

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