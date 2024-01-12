Anytime Fitness brings a Groundbreaking campaign 'BE FIT FEST' to inspire a Healthier Future

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 12: Anytime Fitness, a globally acclaimed fitness brand with a widespread presence across PAN India, proudly announces the launch of the second season of 'BE FIT FEST', an annual campaign of the Franchise organization. BE FIT FEST, initiated in 2022, has become a flagship event, bringing fitness enthusiasts together and promoting a healthy lifestyle nationwide.

This year, Anytime Fitness is thrilled to kick off 'BE FIT FEST' in the New Year with a ground-breaking move, through the introduction of a powerful Artificial Intelligence video. This innovative step marks a significant milestone for the brand, positioning as pioneers in leveraging technology to promote fitness and well-being.

The AI-powered video focuses on bad choices that led humankind to the year 2042 when humans are unable to escape the matrix of ill health that they have created around themselves over the years. The target audience for this video is essentially the youth of the country. With an increasing fascination with technology, they have lost touch with reality and doing things more physically rather than virtually. This National Youth Day, Anytime Fitness aims to bring their attention to being a fitter version of themselves by making the right choices today for their future. Hence, the #YourChoiceYourFuture seems fitting for a campaign with a deep-rooted message.

Mr. Vikas Jain, MD, Anytime Fitness said, "BE FIT FEST aims to address the critical issue of diminishing physical activity among the youth of our nation, who are deeply immersed in the world of technology. The pervasive influence of digital content has led to a sedentary lifestyle, raising concerns about the long-term impact on their health and well-being."

"Celebrating the spirit of National Youth Day, the core focus of our campaign is on the youth of our country, a generation that lives and breathes technology. An essential segment of our audience comes from the younger age group. Through an immersive AI video, we aim to create awareness about the importance of balancing digital engagement with physical activity and encouraging them to make smarter choices for their future. #YourChoiceYourFuture is the theme of the campaign as it emphasizes the pivotal role choices made today play in shaping a healthier future," further added Mr Jain.

The immersive AI video featured in BE FIT FEST will explore the future of the human species, captivating audiences with a visually compelling and thought-provoking experience. Anytime Fitness invites everyone to join this journey through the link - to promote well-being, make informed choices, and shape a healthier future.

