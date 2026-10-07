Apollo Clinical Research Conclave 2026 Explores the Future of Integrated Healthcare Innovation

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 7: Apollo Research & Innovations successfully hosted the 4th edition of its flagship event, the Apollo Clinical Research Conclave 2026 at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, under the theme 'Reimagining Futuristic Clinical Research for Integrated Healthcare Innovations'.

The two-day conclave brought together 350+ delegates from the fields of Clinical Research, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, CRO's, Medical Devices, Regulators, Academia and Innovation Ecosystem.

The programme featured a plenary session by Prof. Y K Gupta, President, AIIMS Kalyani, followed by the inaugural session addressed by the Chief Guest Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

Day 1 discussions covered innovative drug development, precision medicine, cell and gene therapies, AI and decentralized clinical trials, early-phase research, medical devices and real-world evidence. The Conclave also featured Startup Showcase, providing a platform for emerging healthcare innovators to present their solutions to an audience of doctors, industry experts & regulators.

Day 2 focused on healthcare and MedTech startups, innovation ecosystems, integrative medicine, industry-academia partnerships, ethics and regulatory challenges.

The programme concluded with discussions on emerging science, gene therapy, decentralized trials, vulnerable populations and responsible conduct under the latest GCP. The conclave also featured 100+ poster presentations across two themes - 'Patient Journey in a Clinical Trial' and 'Real-Time Patient Monitoring Through Connected Devices'-reflecting the scientific rigor and creativity of the participants. The winners of the Poster Competition were recognized during the closing ceremony.

In all, the 2-day conclave saw 15 expert talks, 3 plenary sessions, 4 panel discussions with participating speakers from 25 companies.

Speaking on the occasion:

Dr. Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, Former Director General - Indian Council of Medical Research said, "Clinical research is at cross-roads as it has to keep pace with scientific development, regulation, ethical requirements and equity, hence, there is constant requirement of upgradation of knowledge and skill."

Dr. Arun Kumar Agarwal, Medical Advisor-Innovation, Education & Clinical Excellence, Apollo Hospitals Group, said "The recently conducted 'Apollo Clinical Research Conclave 2026' by ARI on 18th and 19th September had been very well received amongst various stakeholders. The landscape of medicine in the India has been slowly progressing towards a more personalized and individualized approach to healing. Part of this progress has been the integration between modern system and old traditional medicine, a concept that has been described as 'integrative medicine'. This approach to healthcare incorporates a patient's mind, spirituality, and sense of community and herbal solutions into the healing process. This theme of the conclave was very well received with the wholehearted enthusiasm for working on integrative treatment protocols by various stakeholders, so as to create evidence-based patient centric approach."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)