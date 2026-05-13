Apollo Hospitals Brings Advanced Super Speciality Care to the Heart of Mumbai with New Centre in Dadar

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Apollo Hospitals has launched its Super Speciality Center in Dadar, bringing advanced medical care to the heart of Mumbai. The Centre offers super-speciality services across Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Orthopaedics, Transplantation, and Pulmonology, supported by comprehensive diagnostics, robotics-enabled care, and 24x7 clinical access. All services are delivered by experienced Apollo clinicians, each with over a decade of expertise, operating within Apollo's established clinical ecosystem. The launch was graced by Mr Arunesh Punetha, Regional CEO - Western Region, along with Apollo's experts: Dr Anil D'Cruz (Director Oncology and Sr Head and Neck Oncology Surgeon), Dr Deepak Gautam (Sr Consultant Orthopaedic & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon), Dr Dipalee Borade (Consultant Radiation Oncology), Dr Jyoti Bajpai (Lead Consultant, Medical and Precision Oncology), Dr Sumeet Pawar (Consultant Spine & Neurosurgeon) along with other doctors and members of the community.

Nearly 8,000 patients from Mumbai travel to Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai every year for advanced care, many of them making that journey repeatedly through the course of treatment. As Apollo Navi Mumbai approaches its 10th anniversary this November, the new Dadar centre represents the next chapter in our journey, bringing the same trusted clinical expertise and continuity of care closer to patients and their families in the heart of the city.

Dr Anil D'Cruz said: "At Apollo, we believe advanced healthcare should not only be world-class, but also easier to access consistently. Over the years, thousands of patients from Mumbai have travelled to Navi Mumbai for specialised treatment, often multiple times during the course of care. The launch of our Dadar Centre reflects our commitment to reducing that burden and ensuring patients can access Apollo's trusted specialists, advanced diagnostics, and integrated care pathways closer to home. This is not just an expansion of infrastructure, but an expansion of patient-centric care."

For patients managing ongoing treatment, the Centre significantly reduces the burden of approximately 30 kilometres of travel per visit, enabling faster consultations, more consistent follow-up, and uninterrupted continuity of care. This is particularly meaningful for oncology patients, those on post-transplant recovery, and individuals managing long-term chronic conditions, for whom the frequency of care visits is highest.

ABOUT APOLLO HOSPITALS

Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 7,113+ pharmacies, 308 clinics, 2,457 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centres, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2978883/Apollo_Superspeciality_Dadar.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776295/Apollo_Hospitals_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)