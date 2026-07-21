Apollo Hospitals Brings Next-Generation Lysin Science to India's Fight Against AMR - Collaborates with Precisio Biotix

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21: Apollo Hospitals today announced a strategic collaboration with Precisio Biotix to accelerate the development and clinical adoption of lysin-based antimicrobials in India - marking a significant step forward in combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This partnership will focus on translational research, clinical validation, and potential deployment pathways for lysin-based therapies across Apollo's network, with a focus on infectious diseases where existing treatment options are limited.

Lysins represent a next-generation class of precision antimicrobials - cell wall hydrolase enzymes that act rapidly, disrupt biofilms, and selectively target pathogens without contributing to antimicrobial resistance. Unlike conventional antibiotics, lysins offer a distinct mechanism to address high-burden, drug-resistant infections, including those associated with chronic and hospital-acquired conditions.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., said, "Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the most urgent and complex challenges facing modern healthcare. At Apollo, we are committed to advancing precision medicine approaches that go beyond conventional therapies. Our collaboration with Precisio Biotix represents a shift towards targeted, biology-led solutions such as lysins, which hold promise in addressing resistant infections while preserving the effectiveness of existing treatments. This is not just a scientific advancement - it is a necessary step towards safeguarding the future of patient care."

This collaboration will focus on publishing a white paper on lysin-based therapies and AMR management in India and on implementing compassionate use/expanded access clinical programs, including those for prosthetic joint infections.

Mark Engel, Precisio Founder & CEO, stated that "When it comes to treating difficult antibiotic-resistant patients, Apollo Hospitals has some of the best clinicians in Asia. We cannot think of a better partner than Apollo Hospitals to help advance our science. Our novel lysin products are designed to treat infections in a very different way than chemical antibiotics. Our products work by targeting and rapidly breaking the cell wall of bacteria. Unlike broad-spectrum antibiotics, our lysins specifically kill the identified pathogen - without disturbing the healthy microbiota and causing antibiotic resistance."

The collaboration marks an important step toward advancing next-generation engineered lysin therapeutics for antimicrobial-resistant infections in India and globally.

About Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) revolutionised healthcare when Dr Prathap Reddy started the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, AHEL is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centres, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. AHEL's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

About Precisio Biotix Therapeutics Inc. (https://www.precisiobiotix.com/): Precisio is an American biotech company creating lower-cost novel precision engineered biological antibacterials, with an initial focus on respiratory, skin, and prosthetic joint infections. Precisio is a platform-plus-product company (Rx and consumer). The Company has additional R & D operations in India, China, and the UK. Management has had multiple previous successful exits and currently seeks strategic partners for all aspects of the business.

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