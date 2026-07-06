Apollo Micro Systems in focus as DAC clears Rs. 52,000 crore defence deals; MIGM, MPATGM approvals seen boosting order pipeline

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6: Hyderabad-based defence electronics company Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (NSE: APOLLO, BSE: 540879) is set to emerge as a key beneficiary of the Defence Acquisition Council's (DAC) latest clearance of capital acquisition proposals worth approximately ₹52,000 crore, announced on Friday.

The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to multiple programmes across the three services, several of which map directly to Apollo Micro Systems' product portfolio and development-cum-production partnerships ([PIB](https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2280728®=48 & lang=1)).

For the Indian Navy, the DAC approved procurement of the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) -- a system for which Apollo Micro Systems is the DRDO-approved production agency under the Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) framework, having received technology transfer for MIGM-Vighana in August 2025.

https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2280728®=48 & lang=1

For the Indian Army, several approved systems overlap with the company's capabilities, including the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM), Very Short Range Air Defence System (V-SHORADS), the AKASH TARANG anti-UAV Electronic Warfare System, Jet-Based Kamikaze Drones and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM). Many fall under Apollo's DPIIT lifetime arms manufacturing licence granted in April 2026 covering missiles, ATGMs, torpedoes and loitering munitions.

Apollo Micro Systems shares gained 5.32% in early trade on Friday to ₹463 on the NSE ([Livemint](https://www.livemint.com/market/market-stats/stocks-apollo-micro-systems-share-price-nse-bse-s0003918)), extending a rally that began in late June following reports that key client Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is close to a ₹30,000 crore Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) order -- a programme where Apollo supplies the Integrated Avionics Unit and Actuator ([NiftyTrader](https://www.niftytrader.in/markets/apollo-micro-jumps-bel-qrsam-order/)).

The DAC clearance comes on the back of Apollo's strongest financial year on record. FY26 revenue rose 60.9% to ₹904 crore, Q4 profit surged 168.7%, and the consolidated order book hit an all-time high of ₹1,432 crore -- roughly 1.6x trailing revenue. Management has guided 45-50% revenue CAGR through FY27 with EBITDA margins expanding to 26-28%.

While AoN is an in-principle approval and formal contracts typically follow 12-18 months later, the clearance materially de-risks Apollo's medium-term pipeline. Analysts estimate MIGM alone could translate into a ~₹2,000 crore lifetime opportunity, with QRSAM-related subsystem supply adding another ₹800-1,000 crore.

The board meets on July 6 to consider a preferential fundraising, likely providing growth capital as order flows accelerate.

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