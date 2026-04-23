Apparel Group Strengthens Digital Footprint with the Launch of ALDO App for the Indian Market

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Apparel Group, the leading global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, announces the official launch of the ALDO India mobile app. This strategic rollout marks a significant milestone in Apparel Group's mission to redefine omnichannel retail and enhance the digital shopping ecosystem for premium footwear and accessories in India.

Now available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the dedicated app is designed to bring ALDO's world-class style directly to the fingertips of the Indian consumer. By leveraging Apparel Group's robust retail infrastructure, the app introduces express delivery services, ensuring that fashion-forward shoppers receive their favourite pieces with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Built with modern consumer expectations in mind, the ALDO app empowers users to explore the latest collections, access exclusive product drops, and enjoy a streamlined shopping experience tailored for fast, effortless browsing. A defining feature of the app is its express delivery service, designed to get fashion essentials into customers' hands as swiftly as possible, reflecting a new era of immediacy in style and service.

Apparel Group is committed to integrating advanced technology with high-street fashion, providing a secure and effortless checkout process tailored to the evolving needs of the modern, connected shopper. Whether discovering trend-led silhouettes or selecting everyday staples, shoppers now enjoy smooth navigation, secure checkout, and personalised recommendations all supported by ALDO's commitment to quality and design excellence.

Tushar Ved, President of Apparel Group India, said: "The launch of the ALDO app is a definitive step in Apparel Group's journey to pioneer a tech-forward retail environment in India. By integrating our cutting-edge logistics with a seamless interface, Apparel Group continues to set the pace for the future of commerce in the region, ensuring our customers enjoy speed, style, and convenience like never before."

With the introduction of this dedicated platform, Apparel Group continues to solidify its position as a retail leader, focused on localized digital innovation and superior customer engagement.

The ALDO app is now live and available for download.

Download: https://onelink.to/aldoshoes

About ALDO

Founded in 1972, ALDO, the group's flagship brand, delivers fashion to a diverse customer base at prices that make keeping up with seasonal styles a luxury within reach. ALDO's 53-year history has seen the brand become one of the world's leading fashion footwear retailers with a presence in 110 countries, a global fleet of 1400 locations and more than 250 million customers visiting our stores each year.

For more information, please visit www.aldogroup.com and follow @aldo_shoes and #AldoCrew on social media for updates.

Instagram: @aldo_shoes

Facebook: ALDO Shoes

Website: ALDO Shoes

About Apparel Group (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy - Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to eager shoppers through its 2500+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 27,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group India has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands in India include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyle such as Victoria's Secret, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, Victoria's Secret PINK, Charles & Keith, Crocs, ALDO, ALDO Accessories, Bath & Body Works, Cotton On, Levis Kids, Tim Hortons, Inglot, Call It Spring, Nike Littles, Jordan Kids, Anne Klein, Herschel, R & B, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Carrefour, and Daiso Japan. Apparel Group has a multi-brand partnership with Marquee Brands for the licensing of BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Sur la table, and Martha Stewart brands, across GCC and India. With 300+ stores and 20+ brands, the company serves thousands of customers across 50 cities in India.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

For more information, please visit:

Apparel Group India | LinkedIn | Download Club Apparel App

Contact

Amruta Khatavkar

amruta.khatavkar@apparelgroup.in

+91-9870337833

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