Appraisal Season: Half of India's Professionals Are Already Job-Hunting, foundit Appraisal Survey Finds

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24: Appraisal season is the fixed point in India's professional calendar. This year, appraisals are running late, and more than half of the professionals surveyed are already job-hunting.

foundit's Appraisal Survey 2026 drew on responses from professionals across industries, tenures and work locations in India, with fieldwork closing in June 2026. More than one in four respondents ( 28% ) had still not been appraised at that point. Among those who had, more than half received an increment below 10% .

June sits past the point at which most Indian organisations have closed their annual cycle.

As the survey indicates, among respondents, the waiting has a cost. 96% of professionals surveyed are open to switching jobs. 52% respondents reported that they are actively looking right now. Just 4% plan to stay put.

"The market prices talent every day. When appraisals run late, the gap between what someone earns and what they could earn has more time to widen, and people notice. Closing an appraisal on schedule is a far smaller undertaking than replacing the people who leave because of a delayed salary hike.

The second finding that struck me was how many said their manager did little for them through the appraisal process. The number at the end of an appraisal matters. So does knowing someone made a case for you. That part, the speaking up, costs an organisation nothing," said Tarun Sinha, CEO, foundit.

Appraisal outcomes as of June 2026

- No appraisal yet - 27.9% (largest group, over a quarter of respondents)

- Appraisal, no increment - 7.7%

- 1-5% increment - 14.5%

- 6-10% increment - 19.3%

- 11-15% increment - 11.6%

- 16-20% increment - 7.4% (smallest group)

- More than 20% increment - 11.5%

The mood in the appraisal cycle is one of indifference

When asked how they felt about their appraisals, 56% of surveyed professionals landed in the middle of the satisfaction scale -- 'neutral', 'somewhat satisfied' or 'somewhat dissatisfied'.

'Neutral' was the single largest response, logged by 35% of respondents.

A sizeable share did feel strongly, and they leaned toward the positive: 29% logged 'very satisfied' against 15% 'very dissatisfied' -- close to two to one.

As the survey indicates, this was an appraisal cycle that satisfied a minority, disappointed a smaller group, and left everyone else unmoved.

Appraising the appraisers

The survey asked professionals how well their manager had represented them during the appraisal -- whether the person who set their goals also made their case when the ratings were decided.

Roughly half ( 49% ) said their manager represented them well -- either advocating for them actively or being involved without pushing. But one in three ( 32% ) said their manager did little or nothing, ranging from limited involvement to no involvement at all. Another 20% couldn't say either way.

Among those who felt well represented, 37% survey respondents said their manager actively advocated for them, against just 11% who described a manager was involved but not proactive.

Among those who didn't feel well represented, 22% survey respondents said their manager did nothing at all, against 10% who said their manager did little.

What employees are expecting from the job market

Survey respondents were also asked how large an increment they would expect from a new employer. Those expectations sit well above what this cycle delivered for the group surveyed.

70% expect a hike of 21% or more to change jobs. The most common expectation is 21-30% ( 27% ), with 31-40% and 11-20% close behind at 23% each. More than one in five ( 20% ) expects a salary bump upwards of 40%.

At the other end, just 7% would move jobs for less than 10% -- the band into which most of this year's reported increments actually fell.

The gap between appraisals received and salary hikes respondents expect on switching jobs is roughly threefold. The most common salary increment in this appraisal cycle was 6-10%. However, most survey respondents expect a 21-30% hike on switching jobs.

One in five candidates say they are holding out for a salary hike of 40% and above while switching jobs.

Why are employees looking to switch?

Asked what would pull them out of their current role, survey respondents gave mixed answers -- no single reason commands a majority.

Grouped together, compensation-driven reasons -- better pay available elsewhere ( 23% ) and an increment lower than expected ( 17% ) -- account for nearly 40% .

Growth-and-learning reasons -- no promotion or visible growth path ( 20% ) and not enough to learn or grow ( 16% ) -- account for nearly 37% .

Between them, they cover roughly three-quarters of all survey respondents.

Work culture or management issues account for a smaller share, at 14% .

Main reason to switch

- Better pay available elsewhere - 22.8% (top reason cited)

- No promotion or visible growth path - 20.4%

- Increment lower than expected - 16.9%

- Not enough to learn or grow - 15.9%

- Work culture or management issues - 13.5%

- Other - 10.5% (smallest group)

About foundit - APAC & Middle East

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME) is Asia's leading jobs & talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to a powerful AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation, interview preparation, and professional networking. Since its inception, the company has assisted over 120 million job seekers across 18 countries in connecting them with the right job opportunities and upskilling. foundit is now also the Official Talent Partner of the Badminton World Federation across 20 key world tour events.

Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has launched a cutting-edge solution to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With the use of advanced technology, foundit is seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring.

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