Apraava Energy Private Limited & Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS India) Complete Solar Street Light & LED Distribution Project in Kota Under CSR Initiative

VMPL

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], April 8: Apraava Energy Private Limited, under its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, in collaboration with Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS India), has successfully completed the installation of solar street lights and the distribution of LED bulbs across villages in Kota district, marking the successful completion of the entire project.

Under this initiative, solar street lights have been installed in the villages of Rangpur, Digod, Dobra, and Dobri, bringing reliable lighting to areas where proper street lighting was earlier a major challenge. The installation has already started making a visible difference by improving safety and accessibility, especially during evening and night hours. The project has positively impacted approximately 6,000 beneficiaries.

Along with this, the LED bulb distribution program has also been successfully completed across villages in Kota district. Under this initiative, 10,000 households were covered, and each household received 2 LED bulbs to promote energy-efficient lighting. This initiative has benefited approximately 20,000 beneficiaries, helping families improve lighting inside their homes while also reducing electricity expenses.

Villagers shared that the installation of solar street lights and the distribution of LED bulbs have made daily life much easier. Many beneficiaries mentioned that the new lighting facilities will improve safety, help children study at night, and create a more comfortable living environment.

During the implementation of the project, panchayat representatives, sarpanch, village committees, and local beneficiaries appreciated the initiative and expressed their gratitude to Apraava Energy Private Limited and Manav Vikas Sanstha (MVS India) for bringing such meaningful support to rural communities.

With both the solar street light installation and LED bulb distribution now fully completed, the project stands as a strong example of sustainable rural development and reflects a shared commitment toward improving the quality of life in underserved rural areas.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)