Aquaculture healthcare products of Kings Infra receives Coastal Aquaculture Authority approval

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 29: The Coastal Aquaculture Authority has approved 16 products of Kings Infra's Aquaculture Healthcare Division in its published list of CAA Approved Antibiotic-free Aquaculture Inputs on 21st October, 2024. The approval is for a period of 5 years.

In its quest for providing sustainable aquaculture solutions, Kings Infra R & D team, headed by Dr. N. Pushparajan developed the new product formulations over the last two years at the Kings Infra R & D facility at Tuticorin. A series of commercial trials have been successfully conducted at the Kings Aquafarm at Chippikkulam, Tuticorin.

The range of aqua healthcare products include micro & macro mineral mixes, feed supplements, water, soil and probiotics, immunostimulants, ammonia, nitrate and nitrite reducers, white gut, white muscle healers, vitamin mixes, herbal growth promoters, pathogen controllers and organic feed binders.

The same products used in Kings Aquafarm to create the world record of 80 gms Vannamei shrimps will now be available commercially under "AQUA KING" brand.

In addition to the certifications of the Coastal Aquaculture Authority, the products have also received ISO 9001:2015, ISO 22000-2018, GMP and FSSAI certifications and are packed under strict quality supervision.

The approval by the Coastal Aquaculture Authority and its certification of our products as "CAA Approved Antibiotic-free Aquaculture inputs" is yet another affirmation of our relentless pursuit and commitment to produce sustainable anti-biotic free, healthy proteins through aquaculture.

We believe in sustainability and globally accepted good aquaculture practices with thrust on traceability, quality, health and ecological balance. Our aim is to make available these CAA approved, antibiotic-free aquaculture inputs to the Aquafarmers to enable them to get higher productivity and better quality in order to command a premium price in international markets.

The Company is offering training to aquafarmers at its facility in Tuticorin for SISTA360 protocols using the new aqua healthcare products. The adoption of SISTA360 protocols including usage of Aqua King products is expected to reduce the production cost and considerably improve productivity and profitability of aquafarming.

Kings Infra is in the forefront in adopting technological changes and innovations, making conscious and sustained efforts to improve upon our operational efficiency, quality and productivity through a community-oriented, participatory approach.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)