Arbour Bets on Mumbai 3.0, Commits INR 85 Cr to Svaasa, a Sensation Fortune Group Project in Karjat

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Mumbai has largely run out of room to grow. Hemmed in by the sea on one side and hills and forest on the other, the city has had nowhere left to expand horizontally, so that growth is now spilling into the next district the Mumbai Metropolitan Region has to offer: Raigad. This shift, increasingly referred to as Mumbai 3.0, has put places like Alibaug and Karjat firmly in the spotlight, helped along by the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) and a wave of other infrastructure now under construction.

Karjat in particular has moved onto investors' radar. The Panvel-Karjat suburban rail corridor, a 29.6-kilometre, roughly Rs. 2,782 crore line being built by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation with stations at Panvel, Chikhale, Mohape, Chowk and Karjat, is now more than 90 percent complete and is expected to open by December 2026. Once operational, it will cut travel time between Panvel and Karjat by close to 30 minutes and ease the load on the congested Central Railway line, adding to catalysts such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway missing link that are already redrawing the map of what counts as commutable from Mumbai.

Sensation Fortune Varalakshmi Private Limited, a joint venture between Sensation Group and Fortune Group, saw that shift early and began assembling a 54.5-acre plotted development on one of Karjat's lakefronts, called "Svaasa." Arbour saw it too.

Arbour has committed INR 85 cr. in strategic capital to Svaasa, which comprises 500 residential plots ranging from 1,500 sq. ft. to 6,700 sq. ft., set amidst one of Karjat's scenic lakefronts and verdant surroundings, with a dedicated clubhouse and full civic infrastructure planned across the development. Svaasa is registered with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA registration no. PP1270002600567), and its layout has been sanctioned by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The commitment marks a key milestone in Arbour's mission to institutionalize mid-market real estate through structured governance, transparency, and value creation, backing a developer with the scale and track record to execute on one of Karjat's largest waterfront plotted developments, in a market that is still, relative to Mumbai and Pune, fairly priced.

"Karjat represents the kind of opportunity where scale, credibility, and vision converge," said Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour. "Our ₹85 crore commitment to Sensation Fortune Varalakshmi Private Limited reflects our conviction in backing execution-focused developers who share our principles of transparency and long-term value creation. This partnership demonstrates how institutional capital and disciplined governance can build developments that are both purposeful and enduring."

"Karjat's plotted development segment has reached an inflection point, and partnerships synergies like this will accelerate that transformation." added Prithvi Kapoor, Chief Financial Officer, Fortune Group. "Arbour's institutional approach to capital provides the perfect foundation to deliver a project that balances aspiration, affordability, and accountability."

Arbour will deploy AIMS (Arbour Investment & Monitoring System), its proprietary technology platform, to continuously track 10 risk categories spanning legal, technical and financial parameters on Svaasa, giving Arbour real-time visibility, compliance monitoring and transparent reporting through every phase of the project.

Through AIMS, Arbour aims to redefine trust and transparency in mid-market real estate, setting a new benchmark for institutional discipline and investor confidence in India's property ecosystem.

About Arbour

Arbour is India's first Capital-to-Consumer real estate platform, built to institutionalize real estate investment through a proprietary blend of trust engineering, execution architecture, and capital governance systems. The firm operates across private credit and private equity in residential and commercial real estate, working with Family Offices, HNIs, UHNIs, Financial Institutions and other relevant market participants across domestic and global markets and closely collaborating with its network of Channel Partners. Its ecosystem includes Justo Realfintech, which leads sales and distribution, and AIMS, the Arbour Investment & Monitoring System. For more information, visit www.arbourinvestments.com

About Sensation Infracon Private Limited

Founded in 2013, Sensation Infracon is a diversified real estate developer active across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Goa. With 25 million sq. ft. of completed and ongoing developments, the Group has built expertise across serviced living, co-living, family entertainment centers, and plotted developments. Its flagship project, Sensation Bhoomika in Hyderabad, redefined experiential real estate through large-format family entertainment concepts.

About Fortune Group

Established in 2003, Fortune Group is a multi-city real estate developer with over 50 lakh sq. ft. of completed residential and commercial projects and approximately 500+ acres / 21.78 million sq.ft of plotting spanning Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Goa. Known for its commitment to quality, timely delivery, and customer trust, the Group continues to grow through joint ventures, strategic partnerships in emerging high-growth markets and redefining conceptual horizontal development as well.

Disclaimer

This media release is issued solely for general information and corporate communication purposes. It does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer, invitation, solicitation, recommendation or inducement to invest in any security, fund, investment product, or transaction. Any investment-related opportunity, where applicable, shall be offered only in accordance with applicable law and through the relevant offering, transaction or investment documentation. Investments are subject to market and other risks and past performance, where referred to, is not indicative of future performance

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