Archana Sankaranarayanan Becomes First Indian AIDA Judge Selected for International Depth Freediving Competition

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Archana Sankaranarayanan, founder of the Freediving Association of India (AIDA India), has been selected to officiate at the International Depth Competition from October 1-6, 2026, becoming the first Indian AIDA judge selected to judge an international depth freediving competition.

Two years after beginning her competitive freediving journey in Panglao, Philippines, Sankaranarayanan is returning to the same competition, this time as an Assistant Judge. In 2024, she entered the competition as a first-time athlete and broke the first two national records of her career. The appointment marks a full-circle moment for Sankaranarayanan and comes during a significant year in her work towards growing Indian freediving.

In 2026, she founded the Freediving Association of India and secured AIDA National Observer status in March. Months later, she put together and selected India's first official national freediving team for the World Apnea Pool Championship in Budapest, where she was also selected as an Assistant Judge, becoming the first Indian AIDA judge to officiate at a Freediving World Championship.

In November, Sankaranarayanan is organising India's first AIDA freediving competition, 'Namaste World Apnea India - Inaugural Edition', in Bengaluru. Having experienced the financial barriers involved in travelling overseas to compete, she has also introduced a Competition Scholarship, covering 100% of registration fees for selected athletes facing genuine financial constraints.

The growth of Indian freediving has also been visible in the water. In August, Adyut Dobhal broke the two-year-old 50 m FIM national record with 51 m in the Philippines. Mukesh Prakash, India's deepest Molchanovs instructor, matched it six days later in Indonesia, before Bux Khurana, India's deepest freediver, pushed the record to 52 m on August 19.

Mukesh Prakash approached Archana Sankaranarayanan to coach him leading into his competition.

"He was competing at the same location where I had set my 40 m national record in 2025 so I knew the conditions and the competition quite well. Although I have been focusing on growing freediving within India this year, coaching him almost put me back into competition mode because much of what I shared with him was exactly what I would have done in those situations," shares Archana.

From setting records herself to judging internationally, mentoring athletes and creating competitive opportunities at home, Sankaranarayanan's role in the sport continues to expand.

Speaking about what lies ahead, Archana says, "This is only the beginning. I want to take Indian freediving to depths we haven't even imagined of, and build a future where an Indian freediver never has to wonder if they belong. I want them to know that the path is being built for them, and that there is no limit to how deep, or how far, Indian freedivers can go."

About the Freediving Association of India

Freediving is a water sport that involves diving underwater on a single breath, without the use of breathing apparatus such as scuba gear. The Freediving Association of India is the official national body for freediving in India and is dedicated to the development and promotion of freediving in India, established with the vision of creating a structured, transparent, and athlete-focused ecosystem. As an observing member of AIDA International, the association aims to organise national competitions, facilitate athlete participation in international events, and nurture talent to represent India on the world stage.

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