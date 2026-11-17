VMPL

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 17:Arham Technologies Limited (NSE: ARHAM) has reported a strong financial performance for the first half of FY27, recording its highest-ever half-yearly profit after tax (PAT) of ₹9.02 crore, marking a 53.02% increase over ₹5.90 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations grew 87.34% year-on-year to ₹85.48 crore, compared with ₹45.63 crore in H1FY26, reflecting increased business activity and improving traction across its consumer electronics portfolio.

The company's EBITDA increased 66.84% to ₹14.10 crore from ₹8.46 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax rose 60.99% to ₹11.63 crore. Earnings per share stood at ₹4.74, against ₹3.48 in H1FY26. EBITDA margin for the period was 16.50%, while PAT margin stood at 10.55%. The moderation in margins was attributed to higher raw material costs and expenditure towards business expansion.

The results come as Arham Technologies continues to strengthen its presence in India's consumer electronics market. The company, which operates under its STARSHINE and ARATTON brands, has been investing in brand development, product diversification and distribution expansion. It also successfully migrated to the NSE Mainboard on October 30, 2026, marking an important development in its capital markets journey.

Brand-building has been a key part of its recent business strategy. Following the appointment of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as the brand ambassador for STARSHINE, the company launched a full-fledged marketing campaign during Navratri. The campaign included advertisements in The Times of India and other media platforms, with the objective of strengthening brand visibility and consumer recall.

Alongside marketing investments, the consumer electronics manufacturer has expanded its product offerings beyond Smart LED TVs. It has commercialised 65-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch Interactive Flat Panel Displays, strengthening its presence in the digital education and interactive display segments. Its portfolio also includes ceiling fans, air coolers, washing machines and mixer grinders.

The company added 12 new distributors during H1FY27 and generated over 50 business leads at Fan Expo, Delhi. It is also working towards strengthening its manufacturing capabilities through proposed plastic injection moulding and sheet metal facilities, which are expected to improve backward integration, production control and cost efficiency. A new BLDC fan model is scheduled to enter production during FY27, supported by continued investment in in-house research and development.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ankit Jain, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, said the company remains focused on expanding its product portfolio, improving manufacturing capabilities and building STARSHINE into a more recognised consumer brand.

With ₹85.48 crore in revenue already recorded during the first half, Arham Technologies remains confident of crossing ₹200 crore in revenue in FY27. The company expects the traditionally stronger second half, which generally contributes around 60-65% of its annual revenue, to support this target. It has also indicated a revenue target of over ₹300 crore for FY28.

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