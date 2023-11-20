Sponsored Content

Arijit Singh Wows Fans in Dubai with an Exclusive Preview of his Latest Song 'In Raahon Mein' from 'The Archies' During his Concert

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: The highly awaited live-action musical by Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies' that is coming on Netflix has been making headlines ever since its announcement. While fans eagerly await its release, singer Arijit Singh surprised fans with an exclusive sneak peek performance of 'In Raahon Mein' his latest track from The Archies in his concert in Dubai.

Video Link: www.instagram.com/reel/Cz3HqiSrMYV/?igshid=NWQ5OTZhYTk5YQ%3D%3D

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, 'The Archies' draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the highly anticipated film exclusively releases on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023.

