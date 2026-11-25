VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: Consumer technology brand Artifax, operating under Vilican Technologies Private Limited, has successfully launched its range of STQC-certified CCTV cameras, unveiled during Diwali 2026. The launch marks the brand's entry into the surveillance segment and adds a new category to its growing consumer electronics portfolio.

Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the range brings together different camera formats, connectivity options and AI-enabled capabilities. With this launch, Artifax now offers solutions for the varied monitoring needs of households, retailers, offices and other commercial establishments.

A Range Built Around Different Needs

The launched portfolio includes Robo, Bullet, Dome and Mini PT camera categories. Depending on the variant, connectivity options include 4G and Wi-Fi. The Mini PT camera combines 4G connectivity with pan-and-tilt movement, allowing users to adjust the camera's viewing direction. Bullet and Dome variants offer connectivity choices suited to different installation requirements. This variety allows the range to serve needs from compact indoor monitoring to wider outdoor coverage.

The range also incorporates AI-enabled features designed to support smarter monitoring. By offering different camera formats and connectivity configurations, Artifax gives customers the flexibility to select a surveillance solution that suits their premises and usage requirements.

STQC Certification and Indian Manufacturing

A key milestone achieved ahead of the launch was the successful STQC certification of the Artifax CCTV range. The Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, and provides testing and certification services for a range of technology products.

For Artifax, this certification was an important part of its entry into the surveillance category and reflects its focus on applicable product testing and compliance requirements. The cameras are manufactured in India, aligning the launch with the Made in India initiative and the wider development of the country's domestic electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

From IT Professional to Brand Founder: The Vision Behind Artifax

Artifax is a brand under Vilican Technologies Private Limited and is co-founded by Mr. Harsh Mundada. Mundada previously worked in an IT firm, a role he left to build his own brand. With an engineering background and roots in a business family, he brings together technical perspective and an understanding of commercial operations.

His professional journey includes experience in the e-commerce ecosystem, managing business operations across leading online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart. This exposure has provided insight into digital retail, consumer expectations and the importance of product selection, availability and customer experience.

Working across online marketplaces has also given him an understanding of how product quality, pricing and customer satisfaction influence purchasing decisions. These insights contribute to Artifax's approach to developing products for the Indian market.

His vision is to build a consumer technology brand that offers premium-quality products at convenient price points, enabling more Indian consumers to access useful and dependable technology.

An Expanding Consumer Technology Portfolio

Before entering the CCTV segment, Artifax developed a catalogue across several electronics categories. Its portfolio includes portable fans, adapters, solar panels, solar power banks, UPS systems and induction cooktops. With the launch of its CCTV range, the brand has extended its offering into home and business security.

The expansion reflects the company's plan to build a diversified catalogue rather than focus on a single product category. The CCTV launch is therefore both a new market entry and another step in Artifax's wider product journey.

Application Support and Customer Assistance

Artifax's offering extends beyond the camera hardware. The CCTV range is supported by a dedicated mobile application for Android and iOS devices, giving users a smartphone-based interface to access and monitor their cameras. A web version of the application is also available, allowing users to access and monitor their cameras on any laptop or computer. The application is built around ease of use and a straightforward monitoring experience.

Dedicated customer support is also available to assist with product-related queries, technical guidance and service requirements. Together, the application and support services are designed to assist customers throughout their experience, from getting started with the product to everyday monitoring.

Launch and Availability

The Artifax CCTV range was officially launched during Diwali 2026 and is now available through Amazon, Flipkart and the official Artifax website. Customers can explore the full range, compare variants and place orders through these channels.

With this launch, Artifax has extended its presence into a category where connectivity, monitoring features and ease of use are important considerations for buyers. Looking ahead, the brand will continue to bring these capabilities together in products positioned for the requirements of Indian households and businesses, in line with its vision of making dependable, premium-quality technology accessible to more Indian consumers.

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