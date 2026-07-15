As Navi Mumbai Enters Its Biggest Growth Phase, Apurva Agarwal of Universal Legal Says Policy Awareness Will Define Investment Success

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: As Navi Mumbai enters a new phase of its real estate evolution, industry leaders at the inaugural edition of the Real Estate Study Circle (RESC) Knowledge Series emphasised that the region's next investment cycle will be shaped as much by policy awareness and legal due diligence as by infrastructure-led growth. The knowledge session, led by Universal Legal, a Mumbai-based law firm specialising in real estate, land acquisition, redevelopment, infrastructure projects and regulatory advisory, highlighted how informed legal and policy decisions are becoming increasingly important as the region undergoes large-scale urban transformation.

The discussion comes at a time when landmark infrastructure projects are moving from planning to execution. According to Knight Frank Research, residential prices across key micro-markets influenced by the Navi Mumbai International Airport have appreciated significantly over the past decade, with Ulwe recording nearly 178% growth, Dronagiri 161% and Kharghar 125% between 2015 and H1 2025. With the airport now operational, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) improving regional connectivity and the proposed Aerocity expected to drive commercial activity, the report estimates a further 10-15% appreciation across nearby micro-markets in the near term.

Held on 13 July 2026, the inaugural RESC Knowledge Series brought together developers, institutional investors, landowners, legal professionals and senior real estate practitioners to examine how infrastructure execution, land policy, governance and urban planning are reshaping investment opportunities across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The session, titled "Big Policy Shifts. Strategic Land Opportunities. Navi Mumbai's Next Growth Phase," focused on helping stakeholders better understand the legal, regulatory and planning frameworks underpinning the region's transformation, while highlighting the importance of title due diligence, policy interpretation and informed investment decision-making.

The discussions also highlighted the scale of Navi Mumbai's planned expansion. The Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town, spanning 323.44 square kilometres across 124 villages, is expected to emerge as one of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's largest planned urban developments. Combined with the Navi Mumbai International Airport, metro expansion and improved regional connectivity, these initiatives are expected to redefine land development, commercial activity and investment patterns over the coming decade. As these large-scale projects gather pace, experts noted that navigating land regulations, planning approvals and evolving policy frameworks will become increasingly important for investors and developers alike.

The session was led by Adv. Apurva Agarwal, Founder of Universal Legal, a law firm that advises developers, institutional investors, financial institutions, landowners and businesses on land acquisition, title verification, redevelopment, infrastructure projects, regulatory compliance and complex real estate transactions. Drawing on extensive experience across Navi Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he shared practical insights on strategic land acquisition, policy reforms, legal due diligence and the evolving investment landscape. The programme also featured senior developers, consultants and domain experts who discussed the structural trends influencing Navi Mumbai's future growth.

Commenting on the changing market dynamics, Adv. Apurva Agarwal, Founder of Universal Legal, said: "The biggest risk for investors today is no longer choosing the wrong location - it is misunderstanding the policy and legal framework governing that location. As Navi Mumbai enters a new investment cycle, infrastructure will undoubtedly create opportunities, but policy awareness, title verification and rigorous legal due diligence will determine who creates sustainable long-term value."

Speaking about the evolution of land investing, he added: "We are witnessing a gradual shift from momentum-driven investing towards more strategic decision-making. Infrastructure announcements may attract attention, but long-term value will increasingly be created through planned urban development, regulatory clarity and disciplined execution. Investors who understand these structural drivers early - and conduct the right legal checks before investing - will be significantly better positioned in the years ahead."

The inaugural RESC Knowledge Series concluded with a strong consensus that informed decision-making will be critical as Navi Mumbai's transformation gathers pace. By fostering dialogue between developers, investors, legal experts and policymakers, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between policy developments and investment decisions, enabling stakeholders to navigate emerging opportunities with greater confidence and clarity.

About Universal Legal

Universal Legal is a Mumbai-based law firm specialising in real estate, land acquisition, redevelopment, infrastructure projects and regulatory advisory. The firm advises developers, institutional investors, financial institutions, corporates and landowners on title due diligence, transaction structuring, redevelopment, project approvals, litigation and complex real estate matters. With deep expertise in Maharashtra's planning, land governance and regulatory ecosystem, Universal Legal helps clients navigate the legal complexities of acquiring, developing and monetising real estate assets across the project lifecycle.

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