As Noida International Airport Takes Flight, CRC Group Reinforces Confidence in Noida's Economic Future

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13: In a unique initiative celebrating one of the most significant infrastructure milestones in North India, CRC Group, one of Noida's leading real estate developers, will fly over 75 prominent business families from the city on the historic first commercial flight from Lucknow to Noida International Airport on June 15, 2026.

The initiative coincides with the commencement of commercial operations at Noida International Airport, a project widely regarded as a catalyst for the next phase of economic growth across Noida, Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway region and western Uttar Pradesh.

By bringing together some of the city's most influential entrepreneurs, industrialists, investors and business leaders on this landmark journey, CRC Group aims to celebrate Noida's transformation into a major economic hub and highlight the immense opportunities being unlocked through world-class infrastructure development.

Over the past decade, Noida has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing urban economies, attracting global corporations, technology firms, manufacturing companies, startups and institutional investors. Supported by robust connectivity, planned urban development and a strong industrial ecosystem, the city has become one of North India's most sought-after destinations for business expansion and investment.

The launch of Noida International Airport is expected to further accelerate this momentum. The airport is projected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities while strengthening sectors such as logistics, warehousing, hospitality, tourism, manufacturing, retail and real estate. Industry experts believe the project will significantly enhance the region's connectivity and competitiveness, attracting both domestic and international investments.

The impact of the airport is already visible across the real estate sector. Noida and Greater Noida continue to witness strong demand across residential and commercial segments, supported by expanding infrastructure, metro connectivity, expressways, data centre investments and growing corporate presence. Several micro-markets in the region have recorded significant appreciation over the last few years, reinforcing investor confidence in the city's long-term growth prospects.

Today, Noida is increasingly emerging as one of North India's most prominent destinations for premium and luxury housing, driven by rising incomes, evolving lifestyle aspirations and sustained infrastructure development.

Speaking on the initiative, Salil Kumar, Director, CRC Group, said, "Noida's growth story extends far beyond real estate. It is a story of infrastructure-led development, entrepreneurship, employment generation and economic transformation. As a homegrown developer, CRC Group has witnessed this evolution closely and remains deeply invested in the city's future. Through this historic initiative, we aim to celebrate the confidence of the business community in Noida and highlight the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead for the region."

The initiative reflects CRC Group's broader commitment to fostering community engagement and supporting the city's long-term growth journey. The company believes that transformational projects such as Noida International Airport, the upcoming Film City, Data Centre Parks, industrial corridors, Rapid Rail connectivity and expanding expressway networks will continue to strengthen Noida's position as one of India's most promising economic destinations.

As the first commercial flight lands at Noida International Airport, the symbolic journey undertaken by Noida's business community serves as a reflection of the optimism, ambition and confidence surrounding the city's next chapter of growth.

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