ASBL Awarded as 'Most Innovative Builder of the Decade' at the Way2News Conclave 2026

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 23: What will Telangana look like ten years from now? This was the big question at the Way2News Conclave 2026, held on May 15 at the JRC Convention & Trade Fairs in Jubilee Hills. Top political leaders, policy makers, and creators gathered to map out the state's future. ASBL, a real estate developer was awarded with "Most Innovative Builder of the Decade". The landmark conclave featured visionary future insights from Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, and several other key leaders.

During a panel discussion on economy and business strategies, ASBL Founder and CEO, Ajitesh Korupolu, shared a highly optimistic vision for the city, praising the Way2News team for hosting the event and highlighting why Hyderabad is uniquely positioned for greatness. Korupolu further emphasized the immense multiplier effect of the sector, noting that real estate drives the entire economy forward through its linkages with over 250 ancillary industries including cement, steel, logistics, and retail, while acting as India's second-largest employer. "Hyderabad is one of the rarest cities in India because we don't depend on just one industry," Korupolu noted during the panel. "We have IT, pharma, aerospace, defense tech, and data centers. In fact, 47% of all new Global Capability Centers (GCCs) coming to India are choosing Hyderabad. With the government's excellent model of building infrastructure first and allowing development to follow, Hyderabad is well on its way to becoming the deep tech capital of India."

He highlighted that the growth in Hyderabad's suburban and outer areas is a great example of smart planning. The government builds consistent infrastructure first, and there is plenty of land and water available. By introducing policies gradually instead of all at once, the state avoids sudden market shocks, creating a stable, long-term environment where both builders and home buyers can thrive.

This forward-thinking perspective aligns perfectly with why ASBL, a prominent real estate developer in Hyderabad, received the decade's top innovation title. The company was recognized for its work in changing how homes are designed, built, and managed. In a traditional real estate landscape, developers often operate in a blind spot, severely lacking the data and consumer insights needed to actually improve the living experience. Recognizing this critical gap, ASBL shifted the paradigm by operating less like a conventional builder and more like a technology company that happens to do real estate. By embedding technology into every single stage of the process, the company captures vital data that allows them to address current pain points and proactively design spaces so that future residents don't face these everyday problems. This customer-first mindset, backed by heavy use of data and artificial intelligence (AI), is precisely what earned them the decade's top innovation title.

ASBL collects and analyzes data to understand the real daily challenges people face and use those insights to design layouts that genuinely make life easier. To tackle the construction problems, they created a "Digital Twin" system where every building is mapped out digitally first, allowing teams to assign tasks clearly and upload proof of work in real-time to keep construction fast, on time, and high quality. Finally, they ensure a smooth buying and living experience by completely digitizing the paperwork process, making it incredibly simple for anyone, including NRIs living abroad, to buy a home without endless physical visits. Once residents move in, they use the Homes by ASBL app to effortlessly manage daily chores, book amenities, and raise service requests.

This tech-forward strategy is already working at a massive scale. ASBL is currently operating 10 million square feet of space, with another 10 million square feet already in the pipeline, deeply focusing on the growth of Hyderabad. By bringing both cutting-edge technology to construction and thought leadership to the state's economic conversations, ASBL's prominent presence at the conclave proved exactly why they are leading the way in shaping how the city lives and grows.

For more information, please visit: asbl.in.

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