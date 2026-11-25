NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25: ASBL Legacy, ASBL's first residential project in Central Hyderabad, has recorded sales worth Rs. 800 crore on its launch day at RTC X Roads. The project is the tallest residential development and the first fully gated community in the RTC X Roads area, marking the company's entry into one of Hyderabad's most established residential neighbourhoods.

Alongside the launch, ASBL has introduced a zero EMI till handover offer, under which homebuyers can book a home and they do not need to pay anything until handover, while the company takes care of the interest payments during the entire construction period, which usually a customer has to pay.

Typically, when a buyer purchases an under-construction property through a home loan, the bank disburses the loan in stages as construction progresses. The buyer is required to pay interest on the amount disbursed, with these payments increasing as construction advances and eventually becoming full EMIs. For families already paying rent or managing an existing home loan, this can mean carrying the financial responsibility of two homes at the same time, sometimes for several years before moving into the new property.

Most pre-EMI offers in the market provide relief only up to a certain stage of construction, generally until the first slab is completed. ASBL's offer extends this support throughout the construction period. Under the scheme, buyers pay the booking amount and ASBL covers the interest charges until the first formal handover intimation. The remaining property amount is payable at handover. The offer aims to reduce the financial pressure on buyers during the period when their new homes are still being built.

Spread across approximately 7.97 acres, ASBL Legacy comprises three residential towers rising up to G+50 floors. The project offers 3 and 4 BHK apartments ranging from 1,970 to 3,015 sq. ft., with prices starting at Rs. 1.99 crore. It has 73.25% open space, a 74,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and approximately 1.70 lakh sq. ft. of total amenity space, with over 50 amenities. Its distinctive features include a double-height lobby, two-metre-wide corridors, one lift per unit per floor, dual-sync space, outdoor living areas, master bedrooms, functional kitchens and utility areas.

RTC X Roads is among Central Hyderabad's most established neighbourhoods, with strong connectivity and access to schools, commercial areas and social infrastructure. However, the availability of large land parcels has limited the development of large gated communities in the area. For residents of RTC X Roads, Nallakunta and Himayatnagar, accessing this lifestyle has often meant moving towards the western corridor. ASBL Legacy brings the gated community format to Central Hyderabad, allowing residents to upgrade without moving away from their established neighbourhoods. The project is two minutes from RTC X Roads Metro Station, eight minutes from Kacheguda Railway Station and approximately 15 minutes from MGBS.

Commenting on the project, Ajitesh Korupolu, CEO and Founder of ASBL, said, "If you look at how Hyderabad has actually grown, its rapid growth phase happened largely westward, simply because that's where large land parcels were available. Central Hyderabad, on the other hand, has never lacked demand. What it lacked was land parcels large enough to build a proper gated community. That's the real reason the core has a genuine deficit of good quality housing today, not an absence of demand."

Founded in 2017, ASBL (Ashoka Builders India) is a Hyderabad-based residential developer with projects across Kokapet, Gachibowli, Financial District, Pocharam and Kukatpally. Its portfolio includes Loft, Springs, Broadway, Spectra, Landmark, Spire and Lakeside. ASBL was also recognised as the Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in India.

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