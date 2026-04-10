ASBL Loft Brings a Unique Marketing Approach, Partners with the New Film Dacoit

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10: What if buying a home felt like winning a deal, not a burden? ASBL makes this real with a bold and fresh marketing idea.

ASBL has taken a very different path to market its latest project. Instead of just following the usual way, they took a different and unique approach. This time, they joined hands with a movie called DACOIT - A Love Story starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj. This is not a usual tie-up. ASBL changed movie posters into offer-based posters that speak directly to home buyers. The idea is simple. It is structured as a true "Dacoit Deal (steal deal)," where buyers get real financial benefit from day one.

With this campaign, ASBL LOFT introduces an exciting offer. Buyers can now get a monthly income of Rs. 85,000 till December 2026. This is for the first 100 units only. This Dacoit deal will help buyers earn even before moving into their home. What makes this even more interesting is the way ASBL has tied this offer with the film. A real estate brand working closely with a movie like DACOIT - A Love Story is not something you see often. The team is also planning fun on-ground events and activities around the film and the project, making the whole experience more lively. This creative mix of cinema and real estate makes the offer feel fresh, engaging, and truly different.

Usually, buying a Rs. 2 Cr flat means paying around Rs. 40 lakh upfront. On top of that, buyers also start paying EMIs during construction. This means money goes out, but nothing comes in for years. Because of this, many people want to invest but cannot manage such high costs at once.

ASBL Loft solves this problem in a simple and smart way. Instead of asking for 20% upfront, buyers can book a 3 BHK with just Rs. 10 lakh. This is around 5% of the total value. The remaining 15% can be paid in installments. This reduces the stress of paying a large amount at once.

The biggest benefit is the monthly income. From the day you book, ASBL pays Rs. 85,000 every month till December 2026. At the same time, the bank gives a home loan and releases money in stages. So, you only pay interest on the disbursed amount. This is called pre-EMI.

In simple words, the Rs. 85,000 you receive every month helps cover your pre-EMI cost. You will not just be saving money, you will also be earning during construction. And all this starts with a much lower initial payment.

ASBL Loft is located in the Financial District and offers premium 3 BHK homes. The project spreads across 4.92 acres and includes three tall towers with G+45 floors. Homes come with large balconies and smart layouts. The project also has a 55,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and a modern urban corridor for a better lifestyle.

The current prices are also clear and simple. A 1695 sq. ft. home is priced at Rs. 1.94 Cr, all inclusive plus GST. A bigger 1870 sq. ft. home is priced at Rs. 2.15 Cr, all inclusive plus GST. Buyers can start with just Rs. 10 lakh booking, making it easier to plan.

ASBL always thinks about one thing first, how to make life easier for its customers. They build user-friendly homes that are more comfortable and useful. Now, they are taking one more step by making the financial part easier too. With ASBL Loft, they are not just selling homes, they are also reducing the stress of paying big amounts early and the financial stress EMIs bring while buying a home. This smart deal is part of that thought. Partnering with a film like DACOIT also shows their creative side. It is a rare and fresh idea that brings something new to real estate marketing.

To know more about the Offer - Visit ASBL Loft.

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