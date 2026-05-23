ASBL Shares the Stage with CM Revanth Reddy at Way2News Conclave on Hyderabad's Real Estate Future

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 23: A brand new 30,000-acre city. Three bullet trains. A trillion-dollar economy by 2034. That is the kind of Hyderabad, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is building and he laid it all out, in plain words, at the Way2News Conclave this week.

Top political leaders, policy makers, and creators gathered to map out the state's future. Right at the centre of the conversation was ASBL, a key part of the conclave from start to finish, joining the panel discussions, backing the event's vision, and standing out as one of the strongest voices on Hyderabad's growth story. By the close of the evening, ASBL was also awarded with 'Most Innovative Builder of the Decade.' But the spotlight, fittingly, stayed on the CM, who used the stage to lay out exactly where Telangana is heading.

On Hyderabad's real estate, the CM spoke with absolute confidence. He made it clear that while the market has shown a lot of progress, it has barely scratched the surface of its true potential. The city is ready to move at a much faster pace. While global shifts like changing economies or the rise of AI are altering how people work and live, Hyderabad is built to handle it. Over the last seven years, the city's real estate has only moved upward, a fact strongly backed by official reports from the CAG, NITI Aayog, and the GST department. For the CM, this past growth is just a small preview; the real story is the massive, untapped future that Hyderabad is now ready to unlock.

When asked about the apparent slowdown in the current real estate market and investments, the CM addressed the online noise directly. He stated simply "people putting investment into propaganda, writing lies themselves and believing them."

Pointing to the Financial District, he said, the area has become a major global hub because the government focused on providing top-tier infrastructure, allowing private builders to do what they do best and creating a space where top global companies want to invest. Today, nearly 10 lakh people work there. Highlighting the incredible demand in the micro-market, he noted that land in nearby Raidurg's Knowledge Park recently sold for a record INR 184 crore per acre. The lesson, he said, is simple: the government's core job is to deliver excellent foundational infrastructure like the metro, high-speed highways, and seamless airport connectivity, which gives investors and builders the confidence to develop the city.

Bharat Future City, his boldest move, the CM spoke about a brand new 30,000-acre city coming up near Hyderabad. No Indian state, he said, has tried building a full new city at this scale. Earlier projects like the Financial District were just 400 to 500 acres. Future City, he believes, can stand alongside New York, Tokyo, and Singapore.

On connectivity, the plans are big. A 12-lane expressway and rail line will link Future City to Machilipatnam port, located on the coast of the Bay of Bengal. And of the seven new bullet trains being rolled out by the Centre, three are coming to Telangana with Hyderabad as the hub, linking Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai.

The bigger picture stayed with him throughout. Telangana has just 3% of India's population but already contributes 5% of GDP. He wants that to double to 10%, and push the state's economy past USD 1 trillion by 2034. Hyderabad and the real estate ecosystem around it sits right at the centre of that push.

ASBL strongly shares this forward-thinking vision for Hyderabad and has been actively contributing to the city's development. While the government builds the master infrastructure, ASBL focuses on building the actual spaces that match this high-growth future. Today, ASBL operates 10 million square feet of space with another 10 million in the pipeline, ensuring that as Hyderabad grows toward its trillion-dollar future, ASBL is right there building it.

By bringing both new-age construction and sharp thought leadership to the table, ASBL's presence at the conclave showed exactly why it is leading the way in shaping how the city lives and grows.

For more information, please log on to www.asbl.in.

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